Worrilow agrees to one-year deal with Eagles

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 3, 2018 at 12:56 PM
Linebacker Paul Worrilow agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced Tuesday.

Worrilow is expected to provide depth to Philadelphia's defense and special teams. He will joins an Eagles linebacker group that includes Jordan Hicks, Nigel Bradham, Mychal Kendricks and Corey Nelson.

The 27-year-old Worrilow was a part-time starter in his lone season with the Detroit Lions last season. He finished with 30 tackles and one fumble recovery in 13 games.

Worrilow has recorded 416 tackles and four sacks in 72 career games with the Atlanta Falcons and Lions. He also collected three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

The 6-foot-1, 232-pound Worrilow was originally signed as a college free agent by the Falcons following the 2013 NFL Draft out of Delaware.

