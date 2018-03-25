MMA fighter gets DQ'd after doing flip on KO'd opponent

March 25 (UPI) -- Drew Chatman was disqualified from his MMA fight Friday after doing a flip off of his downed opponent.

Chatman battled heavyweight Irvins Ayala following the main event of Legacy Fighting Alliance 36 at Morongo Casino Resort in Cabazon, Calif.

Ayala kicked Chatman to the ground during the fight. Then Ayala attempted to crush down on Chatman with his fist, while falling on top of him.

But Ayala's head hit Chatman's knee as he was falling and he knocked himself unconscious. Chatman then rolled Ayala to the ground and stood on his back, before doing a front flip onto his own back.

"Irvins Ayala KO'd himself throwing a hammerfist on the ground, when his chin slammed into Chatman's knee, who was on his back in guard," the LFA Twitter account tweeted Saturday.

"Chatman is then DQ'd at 2:39 of Round 1 for jumping on the back of an unconscious Ayala."

"Weird Fight."

Chatman received a 90 day suspension from the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) and his pay was withheld, according to MMA Fighting.

"I want to apologize to Irvins Ayala," Chatman told MMA Fighting. "He was a good opponent. And he brought the fight to me. And he had a lot of heart. It was not a good move on my part as a martial artist. And I want to apologize to the California athletic commission, because they laid down the rules, they gave a great understanding and they do their job very well. Also, to Legacy, LFA, because they gave me a great opportunity to display my skills and it was a good platform."

"I'm not gonna play the victim here, because when you look at it the real victim here is Irvins Ayala. Let's just be real. He showed up, he fought. It was an unfortunate mishap, but it did not have to end that way. All this publicity, all this media, the reality is I was wrong and I ain't trying to gain no fame off of this, because I'm a martial artist."

Friday's scuffle was the first professional fight for Ayala and Chatman. Ayala is listed at 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, while Chatman stands at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds.