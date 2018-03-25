Elena Delle Donne surprises Christyn Williams with high school Player of the Year award

March 25 (UPI) -- WNBA star Elena Delle Donne recently surprised high school star Christyn Williams with the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award.

Delle Donne did so Saturday morning at Salt County Sports Performance in Little Rock, Ark. Williams -- who stars at Central Arkansas Christian -- was doing various workouts before being startled by the 6-foot-5 hoops hero.

"Hi every, I'm Elena Delle Donne. I'm here in Little Rock and I'm getting ready to present Christyn Williams with the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award," Delle Donne said in a YouTube video posted by Gatorade. "I'm going to be hiding around the corner while Christyn is doing her workout. We are going to try and surprise her."

Williams was absolutely shocked when she saw the Washington Mystics star. She was doing a reverse dribbling drill at the time, before Delle Donne yelled out "congrats!"

Williams' jaw dropped to the floor and she picked up her dribble, after seeing the WNBA 2014-2015 WNBA MVP holding the trophy. She then went in for a hug.

The high school star's friends then flooded the training center to embrace her in celebration..

"I worked so hard for this," Williams said. "For it to finally come true has been amazing. It's just amazing. Words can't even describe it. I'm in shock right now."

Williams led the Mustangs to a 36-1 record and the Class 4A state championship. The 5-foot-11 guard averaged 26.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game. She is a two-time winner of Arkansas' Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Williams is a member of the USA Basketball Women's U19 National Team and is the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2018, according to ESPN.

She is committed to the University of Connecticut.

Montverde Academy's R.J. Barrett won the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He is committed to play at Duke next season. Barrett was surprised by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum when he received the award.