Home / Sports News

Floyd Mayweather says he is going to apply for MMA license

By Alex Butler  |  March 19, 2018 at 10:39 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Floyd "Money" Mayweather told TMZ that he is going to apply for an MMA license.

"Everything takes time. Eventually, we're gonna apply for the license, and hopefully we can fight," Mayweather told TMZ. "Even if it takes six-to-eight months - whatever it takes. We want to make sure that everything is done correctly and everything is done the right way."

Mayweather, 41, fought against UFC star Connor McGregor in the boxing ring in August, beating him in 10 rounds. He hasn't fought since pushing his record to 50-0 in the sport.

Ever since that megabout, rumors have swirled regarding a future fight in the Octagon between Mayweather and McGregor.

Mayweather has also posted several videos of himself training in MMA.

"Come at the king, you best not miss...," Mayweather wrote on Instagram in January.

"2018 Floyd Money Mayweather, MMA," Mayweather said in a video with the post. "What are the odds, Paddy? What are the odds?"

McGregor, 29, is 21-3-0 in UFC, but hasn't fought since beating Eddie Alvarez on Nov. 12, 2016 in UFC 205.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
NFL Mock Draft: New York Jets' trade lands franchise QB NFL Mock Draft: New York Jets' trade lands franchise QB
Milwaukee Brewers recreate 'Sandlot' scene Milwaukee Brewers recreate 'Sandlot' scene
Arnold Palmer Invitational: Tiger makes late charge, finishes fifth Arnold Palmer Invitational: Tiger makes late charge, finishes fifth
Orville Rogers: 100-year-old man sets world record in indoor track Orville Rogers: 100-year-old man sets world record in indoor track
2018 NFL Draft: How Colts should use newfound picks 2018 NFL Draft: How Colts should use newfound picks
Photos