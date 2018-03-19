Floyd Mayweather says he is going to apply for MMA license

March 19 (UPI) -- Floyd "Money" Mayweather told TMZ that he is going to apply for an MMA license.

"Everything takes time. Eventually, we're gonna apply for the license, and hopefully we can fight," Mayweather told TMZ. "Even if it takes six-to-eight months - whatever it takes. We want to make sure that everything is done correctly and everything is done the right way."

Mayweather, 41, fought against UFC star Connor McGregor in the boxing ring in August, beating him in 10 rounds. He hasn't fought since pushing his record to 50-0 in the sport.

Ever since that megabout, rumors have swirled regarding a future fight in the Octagon between Mayweather and McGregor.

Mayweather has also posted several videos of himself training in MMA.

"Come at the king, you best not miss...," Mayweather wrote on Instagram in January.

"2018 Floyd Money Mayweather, MMA," Mayweather said in a video with the post. "What are the odds, Paddy? What are the odds?"

McGregor, 29, is 21-3-0 in UFC, but hasn't fought since beating Eddie Alvarez on Nov. 12, 2016 in UFC 205.