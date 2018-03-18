Orville Rogers: 100-year-old man sets world record in indoor track

March 18 (UPI) -- Orville Rogers, a 100-year-old man, set a new age group record Saturday in the men's 60-meters at the USATF Masters Indoor Championships in Landover, Maryland.

The event took place at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex. Rogers hails from the Potomac Valley Track Club and placed first in the age 100-104 category. He clocked a time of 19.13.

Edward Cox, 90, won the race with a time of 11.73. He represented the Syracuse Chargers. George Scott, 97, placed second in the event with a time of 16.77.

Julia Hawkins, 102, lit up the women's track circuit. She set a record in the 60m with a time of 24.79 seconds.