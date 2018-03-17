Murray to visit with Dolphins

Running back DeMarco Murray will visit with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Murray, who was released by the Tennessee Titans on March 8, visited with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week.

Murray, the NFL's leading rusher in 2014, recorded career lows for rushing yards (659) and yards per carry (3.6) despite starting 15 games in 2017. He was also hampered by injuries and was inactive for the Titans' two playoff games season because of a knee injury.

Murray rushed for a league-best 1,845 yards with the Dallas Cowboys in 2014, scoring 13 touchdowns on the ground.

A third-round draft pick of Dallas in 2011, Murray's production dipped to 702 yards on 193 carries with Philadelphia in 2015 before rebounding to churn out 1,287 yards and nine rushing TDs with Tennessee in 2016.

Kenyan Drake took over as Miami's lead back in 2017 following the trade of Lamar Miller and rushed for 644 yards and three scores.