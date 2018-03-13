Reports: Redskins to sign Richardson to 5-year pact

Wide receiver Paul Richardson is expected to sign a five-year, $40 million deal with the Washington Redskins, with $20 million in guarantees, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

The contract cannot be finalized until the new league year opens on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Richardson was set to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday after reeling in 44 receptions for 703 yards and six touchdowns last season with the Seattle Seahawks. All were career highs for Richardson, who recorded two touchdowns in his first three seasons.

The 25-year-old is expected to join Josh Doctson and Jamison Crowder in a new-look offense for the Redskins, who will feature Alex Smith at quarterback.

The Seahawks used their second-round pick in 2014 on Richardson. In four seasons, he totaled 95 receptions for 1,302 yards and eight touchdowns in 47 regular-season games.

Most of Richardson's production occurred after he recovered from a torn ACL sustained in the 2015 season opener. In the last two years, he appeared in 31 regular-season games and made 65 catches for 991 yards and seven touchdowns.