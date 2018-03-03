New York high school basketball player hits long buzzer-beater for the win

March 3 (UPI) -- Senior Julian McGarvey drained a 70-foot buzzer-beater to lift Ardsley High School to a victory Saturday in the New York high school basketball playoffs.

McGarvey -- who is also the Panthers' starting quarterback -- put his gunslinger skills to the test with just seconds remaining in the Section 1, Class A final against Tappan Zee.

The Panthers faced a 51-49 deficit after McGarvey missed two free throws with just 3.9 seconds left in the game. He then intercepted an inbound pass and dribbled away from a few defenders before launching the long-distance shot with one hand. The shot swished through the net and the crowd stormed the court.

"At one moment it looks like the whole world was ending and I'm about to start balling on the court because I just missed the free throws to win the game for my team," McGarvey told the Journal News Media Group after the game. "And then they throw one down half court, I catch it, stumble a little bit, throw it as on falling back and it found the bottom of the net."

HOLY CRAP! Ardsley wins on a miracle at buzzer. Julian McGarvey! pic.twitter.com/O4s8fyFdAP — Kevin Devaney Jr. (@KDJmedia1) March 3, 2018

One angle of McGarvey's shot appears to show a travel, but other angles revealed that he took a few dribbles before tossing up the shot.

McGarvey scored 11 points and had five steals, four rebounds and four assists in the win.

McGarvey at the buzzer!!!! Ardsley wins 52-51. pic.twitter.com/EYlEUMXuic — Varsity Insider (@lohudinsider) March 3, 2018

The Panthers' quarterback is committed to play next season at Marist College. He also plays defensive back.