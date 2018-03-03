Cardinals' Fitzgerald recruits Cousins at airport

While Larry Fitzgerald routinely finds himself on the other end of throws, the decorated Arizona Cardinals wide receiver reportedly made his best pitch to Kirk Cousins when the two had an impromptu meeting at an Atlanta airport.

Cousins posted a picture of himself and Fitzgerald on Instagram, with a message that the 11-time Pro Bowl wideout had been recruiting him.

"Ran into Fitz in the airport yesterday. He's a GREAT recruiter!" Cousins wrote.

Cousins, who has played two seasons for the Washington Redskins on a franchise tag, topped the 4,000-yard mark for the third straight year in 2017. He finished with 4,093 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The 29-year-old's time in Washington likely is running short, however, after the Redskins agreed to a deal with fellow quarterback Alex Smith on Jan. 30.

The Cardinals find themselves looking for a quarterback after Carson Palmer announced his retirement in January. The 38-year-old Palmer was named to the Pro Bowl three times, but his 2017 season was cut short by a broken arm that limited him to seven games.

Blaine Gabbert, Drew Stanton and Matt Barkley are the lone quarterbacks on the roster of the Cardinals, who finished with an 8-8 mark last season. Gabbert and Stanton will hit the open market, however.

Arizona holds the 15th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.