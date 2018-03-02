Report: Cowboys sign McClay to extension

Dallas Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay signed a two-year contract extension, ESPN reported on Friday, citing sources.

Per ESPN's Todd Archer, McClay's contract extension comes on the heels after he declined the opportunity to interview for the then-vacant general manager position with the Houston Texans. The Texans eventually hired Brian Gaine as their general manager.

The 51-year-old McClay, who has been with the Cowboys organization since 2002, was handed his current title with the team last season.

Under McClay's watch since 2014, the Cowboys have drafted four Pro Bowl selections -- guard Zack Martin, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys have 10 picks in the upcoming 2018 NFL Draft, including No. 19 overall in the first round.