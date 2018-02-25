Home / Sports News

Sweden outclasses South Korea to claim third Olympic title in women's curling

By Xinhua  |  Feb. 25, 2018 at 1:19 AM
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Sweden claimed its third gold in women's curling after beating South Korea 8-3 Sunday at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

South Korea had been on fire and edged Sweden 7-6 in round robin session, but the latter did a perfect job in Sunday's final.

Capitalizing on a few mistakes of the South Korean players, the Swedish team scored two points in the third end and stole two points in the next two, leading 4-1 in the first half.

In the second half, South Korea managed to get back one point, but another three points in the seventh end sealed the victory for Sweden, which had also won gold at Turin 2006 and Vancouver 2010.

South Korea took silver, while Japan claimed bronze after beating Britain 5-3 here Saturday.

It was the first time for both South Korea and Japan to win an Olympic medal in curling since the sport was introduced to Olympic competitions in 1998

