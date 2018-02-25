Bjoergen extends Winter Olympic medal record

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Norwegian legendary cross-country skier Marit Bjoergen extended her advantage on total Winter Olympic Games medals to two on Sunday following her victory in women's 30km mass start classic, the final event of Pyeongchang 2018.

Bjoergen snatched her 15th medal at the Winter Olympic Games with 1 hour, 22 minutes and 17.6 seconds. It was her eighth gold medal, equalling the record set by biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen and cross-country skier Bjoern Daehlie, both from Norway.

Bjoergen already broke the record of most medals won at the Winter Games with her 14th medal in Wednesday's team sprint, surpassing Bjoerndalen on 13.

"When I look behind me and see what I have done, it's incredible. It has been an amazing career for me, this is my last Olympics and to finish like this is incredible," said Bjoergen.

Bjoergen won Norway's 14th gold medal at PyeongChang 2018, equalling the record by one National Olympic Committee at a single Winter Games, set by Canada in 2010 and Germany at this edition.

Bjoergen won her fifth medal at Pyeongchang 2018, equalling the record of most medals won at a single Winter Games.

"Of course I'm very proud of myself to do what I've done. It's been an incredible career for me, and after being a mum, it's hard to stay away from home and these three weeks I was away from my son also, it's been tough, and to finish like this is amazing," Bjoergen added.

Krista Parmakoski of Finland was placed second after falling short of 1 minute and 49.5 seconds. Swedish skier Stina Nilsson finished third in 1:24:16.5.