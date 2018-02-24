Home / Sports News

Finland's Niskanen wins men's 50km mass start classic in Pyeongchang

Feb. 24 (UPI)
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Iivo Niskanen of Finland bagged the gold medal of men's cross-country 50km mass start classic Saturday at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games.

Niskanen finished the most demanding race with 2 hours, 8 minutes and 22.1 seconds.

Niskanen, gold medalist in the team sprint in Sochi four years ago, became the fourth Finnish cross-country skier to win multiple gold medals in the sport.

"It was a big dream," commented Niskanen following his victory.

It was Finland's 79th medal in cross-country skiing, equaling Sweden's total for second-most behind Norway with 120.

Olympic Athletes from Russia Alexander Bolshunov and Andrey Larkov were ranked second and third respectively.

