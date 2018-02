Pyeongchang medal count: Norway still leads, Canada jumps Germany

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Norway has earned an Olympics-leading 37 medals after 14 days of competition in the 2018 Winter Games.

Canada is in second place with 27 medals in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Germany has 26 total and Team USA has 21 medals.

Here's where the medal count stands:

Norway - 37

Marin Lundby - Ski Jumping - Women's Individual - Normal Hill - Gold

Simen Hegstad Krüger - Cross-Country - Men's 2 x 15km Skiathlon - Gold

Johannes Høsflot Klæbo - Cross-Country - Men's Sprint Classic Style - Gold

Aksel Lund Svindal - Alpine Skiing - Men's Downhill - Gold

Johannes Bø - Biathlon - Men's 20km Individual - Gold

Ragnhild Haga - Cross-Country - Women's 10km Freestyle - Gold

Marit Bjørgen - Cross-Country - Women's 4 x 5km Relay - Gold

Ragnhild Haga - Cross-Country - Women's 4 x 5km Relay - Gold

Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen - Cross-Country - Women's 4 x 5km Relay - Gold

Ingvild Flugstad Østberg - Cross-Country - Women's 4 x 5km Relay - Gold

Oystein Braaten - Freestyle Skiing - Men's Slopestyle - Gold

Martin Johnsrud Sundby - Cross-Country - Men's 4 x 10km Relay - Gold

Johannes Høsflot Klæbo - Cross-Country - Men's 4 x 10km Relay - Gold

Simen Hegstad Krüger - Cross-Country - Men's 4 x 10km Relay - Gold

Didrik Tønseth - Cross-Country - Men's 4 x 10km Relay - Gold

Håvard Lorentzen - Speedskating - Men's 500m - Gold

Andreas Stjernen - Ski Jumping - Men's Team - Large Hill - Gold

Robert Johansson - Ski Jumping - Men's Team - Large Hill - Gold

Daniel-André Tande - Ski Jumping - Men's Team - Large Hill - Gold

Johann André Forfang - Ski Jumping - Men's Team - Large Hill - Gold

Martin Johnsrud Sundby - Cross-Country - Men's Team Sprint Freestyle - Gold

Johannes Høsflot Klæbo - Cross-Country - Men's Team Sprint Freestyle - Gold

Sindre Henriksen - Speedskating - Men's Team Pursuit 8 Laps - Gold

Håvard Bøkko - Speedskating - Men's Team Pursuit 8 Laps - Gold

Sverre Lunde Pedersen - Speedskating - Men's Team Pursuit 8 Laps - Gold

Simen Spieler Nilsen - Speedskating - Men's Team Pursuit 8 Laps - Gold

Johann André Forfang - Ski Jumping - Men's Individual - Normal Hill - Silver

Marit Bjørgen - Cross-Country - Women's 2 x 7.5km Skiathlon - Silver

Marte Olsbu - Biathlon - Women's 7.5km Sprint - Silver

Martin Johnsrud Sundby - Cross-Country - Men's 2 x 15km Skiathlon - Silver

Maiken Caspersen Falla - Cross-Country - Women's Sprint Classic Style - Silver

Kjetil Jansrud - Alpine Skiing - Men's Downhill - Silver

Ragnhild Mowinckel - Alpine Skiing - Women's Giant Slalom - Silver

Simen Hegstad Krüger - Cross-Country - Men's 15km Freestyle - Silver

Henrik Kristoffersen - Alpine Skiing - Men's Giant Slalom - Silver

Emil Hegle Svendsen - Biathlon - Mixed 2 x 6 + 2 x 7.5km Relay - Silver

Tiril Eckhoff - Biathlon - Mixed 2 x 6 + 2 x 7.5km Relay - Silver

Johannes Bø - Biathlon - Mixed 2 x 6 + 2 x 7.5km Relay - Silver

Marte Olsbu - Biathlon - Mixed 2 x 6 + 2 x 7.5km Relay - Silver

Ragnhild Mowinckel - Alpine Skiing - Women's Downhill - Silver

Jan Schmid - Nordic Combined - Men's Team Large Hill / 4 x 5km - Silver

Jarl Magnus Riiber - Nordic Combined - Men's Team Large Hill / 4 x 5km - Silver

Jørgen Graabak - Nordic Combined - Men's Team Large Hill / 4 x 5km - Silver

Espen Andersen - Nordic Combined - Men's Team Large Hill / 4 x 5km - Silver

Håvard Lorentzen - Speedskating - Men's 1000m - Silver

Lars Helge Birkeland - Biathlon - Men's 4 x 7.5km Relay - Silver

Emil Hegle Svendsen - Biathlon - Men's 4 x 7.5km Relay - Silver

Tarjei Bø - Biathlon - Men's 4 x 7.5km Relay - Silver

Johannes Bø - Biathlon - Men's 4 x 7.5km Relay - Silver

Robert Johansson - Ski Jumping - Men's Individual - Normal Hill - Bronze

Hans Christer Holund - Cross-Country - Men's 2 x 15km Skiathlon - Bronze

Sverre Lunde Pederson - Speedskating - Men's 5000m - Bronze

Marit Bjørgen - Cross-Country - Women's 10km Freestyle - Bronze

Kjetil Jansrud - Alpine Skiing - Men's Super G - Bronze

Tiril Eckhoff - Biathlon - Women's 12.5km Mass Start - Bronze

Robert Johansson - Ski Jumping - Men's Individual - Large Hill - Bronze

Emil Hegle Svendsen - Biathlon - Men's 15km Mass Start - Bronze

Marit Bjørgen - Cross-Country - Women's Team Sprint Freestyle - Bronze

Maiken Caspersen Falla - Cross-Country - Women's Team Sprint Freestyle - Bronze

Canada - 27

Meagan Duhamel, Kaetlyn Osmund, Patrick Chan, Scott Moir, Tessa Virtue, Gabrielle Daleman, Eric Radford - Figure Skating - Mixed Team - Gold

Mikael Kingsbury - Freestyle Skiing - Men's Moguls - Gold

Curling - Mixed Curling, Finals, Gold Medal Match, CAN v SUI - Gold

Ted-Jan Bloemen - Speedskating - Men's 10000m - Gold

Samuel Girard - Short-Track Speedskating - Men's 1000m - Gold

Alexander Kopacz - Bobsled - Men's 2-Man Competition - Gold

Justin Kripps - Bobsled - Men's 2-Man Competition - Gold

Cassie Sharpe - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Halfpipe - Gold

Scott Moir - Figure Skating - Mixed Ice Dance - Gold

Tessa Virtue - Figure Skating - Mixed Ice Dance - Gold

Brady Leman - Freestyle Skiing - Men's Ski Cross - Gold

Kelsey Serwa - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Ski Cross - Gold

Max Parrot - Snowboarding - Men's Slopestyle - Silver

Ted-Jan Bloemen - Speedskating - Men's 5000m - Silver

Justine Dufour-Lapointe - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Moguls - Silver

Laurie Blouin - Snowboarding - Women's Slopestyle - Silver

Tristan Walker - Luge - Mixed Team - Relay - Silver

Alex Gough - Luge - Mixed Team - Relay - Silver

Justin Snith - Luge - Mixed Team - Relay - Silver

Sam Edney - Luge - Mixed Team - Relay - Silver

Ice Hockey - Women's Ice Hockey, Finals, Gold medal match, CAN v USA - Silver

Kim Boutin - Short-Track Speedskating - Women's 1000m - Silver

Brittany Phelan - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Ski Cross - Silver

Mark McMorris - Snowboarding - Men's Slopestyle - Bronze

Alex Gough - Luge - Women's Single - Bronze

Kim Boutin - Short-Track Speedskating - Women's 500m - Bronze

Meagan Duhamel - Figure Skating - Mixed Pairs - Bronze

Eric Radford - Figure Skating - Mixed Pairs - Bronze

Kim Boutin - Short-Track Speedskating - Women's 1500m - Bronze

Alex Beaulieu-Marchand - Freestyle Skiing - Men's Slopestyle - Bronze

Phylicia George - Bobsled - Women's 2-Man Competition - Bronze

Kaillie Humphries - Bobsled - Women's 2-Man Competition - Bronze

Charle Cournoyer - Short-Track Speedskating - Men's 5000m Relay - Bronze

Samuel Girard - Short-Track Speedskating - Men's 5000m Relay - Bronze

Pascal Dion - Short-Track Speedskating - Men's 5000m Relay - Bronze

Charles Hamelin - Short-Track Speedskating - Men's 5000m Relay - Bronze

Kaetlyn Osmond - Figure Skating - Women's Singles - Bronze

Germany - 26

Laura Dahlmeier - Biathlon - Women's 7.5km Sprint - Gold

Laura Dahlmeier - Biathlon - Women's 10km Pursuit - Gold

Andreas Wellinger - Ski Jumping - Men's Individual - Gold

Arnd Peiffer - Biathlon - Men's 10km Sprint - Gold

Natalie Geisenberger - Luge - Women's Single - Gold

Eric Frenzel - Nordic Combined - Men's Gundersen Normal Hill / 10km - Gold

Tobias Arlt - Luge - Open Double - Gold

Tobias Wendl - Luge - Open Double - Gold

Bruno Massot - Figure Skating - Mixed Pairs - Gold

Aljona Savchenko - Figure Skating - Mixed Pairs - Gold

Tobias Wendl - Luge - Mixed Team - Relay - Gold

Natalie Geisenberger - Luge - Mixed Team - Relay - Gold

Johannes Ludwig - Luge - Mixed Team - Relay - Gold

Tobias Arlt - Luge - Mixed Team - Relay - Gold

Thorsten Margis - Bobsled - Men's 2-Man Competition - Gold

Francesco Friedrich - Bobsled - Men's 2-Man Competition - Gold

Johannes Rydzek - Nordic Combined - Men's Gundersen Large Hill / 10km - Gold

Mariama Jamanka - Bobsled - Women's 2-Man Competition - Gold

Lisa Marie Buckwitz - Bobsled - Women's 2-Man Competition - Gold

Vinzenz Geiger - Nordic Combined - Men's Team Large Hill / 4 x 5km - Gold

Fabian Rießle - Nordic Combined - Men's Team Large Hill / 4 x 5km - Gold

Eric Frenzel - Nordic Combined - Men's Team Large Hill / 4 x 5km - Gold

Johannes Rydzek - Nordic Combined - Men's Team Large Hill / 4 x 5km - Gold

Katharina Althaus - Ski Jumping - Women's Individual - Normal Hill - Silver

Dajana Eitberger - Luge - Women's Single - Silver

Andreas Wellinger - Ski Jumping - Men's Individual - Large Hill - Silver

Jacqueline Lölling - Skeleton - Women's Individual - Silver

Simon Schempp - Biathlon - Men's 15km Mass Start - Silver

Richard Freitag - Ski Jumping - Men's Team - Large Hill - Silver

Stephan Leyhe - Ski Jumping - Men's Team - Large Hill - Silver

Andreas Wellinger - Ski Jumping - Men's Team - Large Hill - Silver

Karl Geiger - Ski Jumping - Men's Team - Large Hill - Silver

Fabian Rießle - Nordic Combined - Men's Gundersen Large Hill / 10km - Silver

Johannes Ludwig - Luge - Men's Single - Bronze

Benedikt Doll - Biathlon - Men's 12.5km Pursuit - Bronze

Toni Eggert - Luge - Open Double - Bronze

Sascha Benecken - Luge - Open Double - Bronze

Laura Dahlmeier - Biathlon - Women's 15km Individual - Bronze

Eric Frenzel - Nordic Combined - Men's Gundersen Large Hill / 10km - Bronze

Arnd Peiffer - Biathlon - Men's 4 x 7.5km Relay - Bronze

Benedikt Doll - Biathlon - Men's 4 x 7.5km Relay - Bronze

Simon Schempp - Biathlon - Men's 4 x 7.5km Relay - Bronze

Erik Lesser - Biathlon - Men's 4 x 7.5km Relay - Bronze

USA - 21

Shaun White - Snowboarding - Men's Halfpipe - Gold

Red Gerard - Snowboarding - Men's Slopestyle - Gold

Jamie Anderson - Snowboarding - Women's Slopestyle - Gold

Chloe Kim - Snowboarding - Women's Halfpipe - Gold

Mikaela Shiffrin - Alpine Skiing - Women's Giant Slalom - Gold

Jessica Diggins - Cross-Country - Women's Team Sprint Freestyle - Gold

Kikkan Randall - Cross-Country - Women's Team Sprint Freestyle - Gold

David Wise - Freestyle Skiing - Men's Halfpipe - Gold

Ice Hockey - Women's Ice Hockey, Finals, Gold medal match, CAN v USA - Gold

Chris Mazdzer - Luge - Men's Single - Silver

John-Henry Krueger - Short-Track Speedskating - Men's 1000m - Silver

Nicholas Goepper - Freestyle Skiing - Men's Slopestyle - Silver

Lauren Gibbs - Bobsled - Women's 2-Man Competition - Silver

Elana Meyers Taylor - Bobsled - Women's 2-Man Competition - Silver

Jamie Anderson - Snowboarding - Women's Big Air - Silver

Alex Ferreira - Freestyle Skiing - Men's Halfpipe - Silver

Mikaela Shiffrin - Alpine Skiing - Women's Alpine Combined - Silver

Arielle Gold - Snowboarding - Women's Halfpipe - Bronze

Chris Knierim, Alex Shibutani, Adam Rippon, Mirai Nagasu, Nathan Chen, Bradie Tennell, Maia Shibutani, Alexa Scimeca Knierim - Figure Skating - Mixed Team - Bronze

Brita Sigourney - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Halfpipe - Bronze

Alex Shibutani - Figure Skating - Mixed Ice Dance - Bronze

Maia Shibutani - Figure Skating - Mixed Ice Dance - Bronze

Lindsey Vonn - Alpine Skiing - Women's Downhill - Bronze

Heather Bergsma - Speedskating - Women's Team Pursuit 6 Laps - Bronze

Carlijn Schoutens - Speedskating - Women's Team Pursuit 6 Laps - Bronze

Mia Manganello - Speedskating - Women's Team Pursuit 6 Laps - Bronze

Brittany Bowe - Speedskating - Women's Team Pursuit 6 Laps - Bronze

Netherlands - 18

Carlijn Achtereekte - Speedskating - Women's 3000m - Gold

Sven Kramer - Speedskating - Men's 5000m - Gold

Kjeld Nuis - Speedskating - Men's 1500m - Gold

Jorien Ter Mors - Speedskating - Women's 1000m - Gold

Esmee Visser - Speedskating - Women's 5000m - Gold

Suzanne Schulting - Short-Track Speedskating - Women's 1000m - Gold

Kjeld Nuis - Speedskating - Men's 1000m - Gold

Ireen Wüst - Speedskating - Women's 1500m - Gold

Ireen Wüst - Speedskating - Women's 3000m - Silver

Sjinkie Knegt - Short-Track Speedskating - Men's 1500m - Silver

Yara Van Kerkhof - Short-Track Speedskating - Women's 500m - Silver

Patrick Roest - Speedskating - Men's 1500m - Silver

Jorrit Bergsma - Speedskating - Men's 10000m - Silver

Antoinette De Jong - Speedskating - Women's Team Pursuit 6 Laps - Silver

Lotte Van Beek - Speedskating - Women's Team Pursuit 6 Laps - Silver

Ireen Wüst - Speedskating - Women's Team Pursuit 6 Laps - Silver

Marrit Leenstra - Speedskating - Women's Team Pursuit 6 Laps - Silver

Antoinette De Jong - Speedskating - Women's 3000m - Bronze

Marrit Leenstra - Speedskating - Women's 1500m - Bronze

Jorien Ter Mors - Short-Track Speedskating - Women's 3000m Relay - Bronze

Lara Van Ruijven - Short-Track Speedskating - Women's 3000m Relay - Bronze

Yara Van Kerkhof - Short-Track Speedskating - Women's 3000m Relay - Bronze

Suzanne Schulting - Short-Track Speedskating - Women's 3000m Relay - Bronze

Patrick Roest - Speedskating - Men's Team Pursuit 8 Laps - Bronze

Sven Kramer - Speedskating - Men's Team Pursuit 8 Laps - Bronze

Koen Verweij - Speedskating - Men's Team Pursuit 8 Laps - Bronze

Jan Blokhuijsen - Speedskating - Men's Team Pursuit 8 Laps - Bronze

France - 15

Perrine Laffont - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Moguls - Gold

Pierre Vaultier - Snowboarding - Men's Snowboard Cross - Gold

Martin Fourcade - Biathlon - Men's 12.5km Pursuit - Gold

Martin Fourcade - Biathlon - Men's 15km Mass Start - Gold

Martin Fourcade - Biathlon - Mixed 2 x 6 + 2 x 7.5km Relay - Gold

Anais Bescond - Biathlon - Mixed 2 x 6 + 2 x 7.5km Relay - Gold

Marie Dorin Habert - Biathlon - Mixed 2 x 6 + 2 x 7.5km Relay - Gold

Simon Desthieux - Biathlon - Mixed 2 x 6 + 2 x 7.5km Relay - Gold

Alexis Pinturault - Alpine Skiing - Men's Alpine Combined - Silver

Julia Pereira De Sousa - Snowboarding - Women's Snowboard Cross - Silver

Marie Martinod - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Halfpipe - Silver

Gabriella Papadakis - Figure Skating - Mixed Ice Dance - Silver

Guillaume Cizeron - Figure Skating - Mixed Ice Dance - Silver

Anais Bescond - Biathlon - Women's 10km Pursuit - Bronze

Victor Muffat-Jeandet - Alpine Skiing - Men's Alpine Combined - Bronze

Alexis Pinturault - Alpine Skiing - Men's Giant Slalom - Bronze

Jean Marc Gaillard - Cross-Country - Men's 4 x 10km Relay - Bronze

Clément Parisse - Cross-Country - Men's 4 x 10km Relay - Bronze

Maurice Manificat - Cross-Country - Men's 4 x 10km Relay - Bronze

Adrien Backscheider - Cross-Country - Men's 4 x 10km Relay - Bronze

Maurice Manificat - Cross-Country - Men's Team Sprint Freestyle - Bronze

Richard Jouve - Cross-Country - Men's Team Sprint Freestyle - Bronze

Anais Bescond - Biathlon - Women's 4 x 6km Relay - Bronze

Anais Chevalier - Biathlon - Women's 4 x 6km Relay - Bronze

Marie Dorin Habert - Biathlon - Women's 4 x 6km Relay - Bronze

Justine Braisaz - Biathlon - Women's 4 x 6km Relay - Bronze

Olympic Athletes from Russia - 14

Alina Zagitova - Figure Skating - Women's Singles - Gold

Alina Zagitova. Ekaterina Bobrova, Mikhail Kolyada, Vladimir Morozov, Evgeniya Medvedeva, Natalya Zabiyako, Aleksandr Enbert, Evgeniya Tarasova, Dmitriy Soloviev - Figure Skating - Mixed Team - Silver

Nikita Tregubov - Skeleton - Men's Individual - Silver

Denis Spitsov - Cross-Country - Men's 4 x 10km Relay - Silver

Alexey Chervotkin - Cross-Country - Men's 4 x 10km Relay - Silver

Andrey Larkov - Cross-Country - Men's 4 x 10km Relay - Silver

Alexander Bolshunov - Cross-Country - Men's 4 x 10km Relay - Silver

Denis Spitsov - Cross-Country - Men's Team Sprint Freestyle - Silver

Alexander Bolshunov - Cross-Country - Men's Team Sprint Freestyle - Silver

Evgenia Medvedeva - Figure Skating - Women's Singles - Silver

Semion Elistratov - Short-Track Speedskating - Men's 1500m - Bronze

Yulia Belorukova - Cross-Country - Women's Sprint Classic Style - Bronze

Alexander Bolshunov - Cross-Country - Men's Sprint Classic Style - Bronze

Denis Spitsov - Cross-Country - Men's 15km Freestyle - Bronze

Natalya Voronina - Speedskating - Women's 5000m - Bronze

Anastasia Sedova - Cross-Country - Women's 4 x 5km Relay - Bronze

Anna Nechaevskaya - Cross-Country - Women's 4 x 5km Relay - Bronze

Natalia Nepryaeva - Cross-Country - Women's 4 x 5km Relay - Bronze

Yulia Belorukova - Cross-Country - Women's 4 x 5km Relay - Bronze

Ilya Burov - Freestyle Skiing - Men's Aerials - Bronze

Sergey Ridzik - Freestyle Skiing - Men's Ski Cross - Bronze

Austria - 13

David Gleirscher - Luge - Men's Single - Gold

Marcel Hirscher - Alpine Skiing - Men's Alpine Combined - Gold

Marcel Hirscher - Alpine Skiing - Men's Giant Slalom - Gold

Matthias Mayer - Alpine Skiing - Men's Super G - Gold

Anna Gasser - Snowboarding - Women's Big Air - Gold

Peter Penz - Luge - Open Double - Silver

Georg Fischler - Luge - Open Double - Silver

Anna Veith - Alpine Skiing - Women's Super G - Silver

Lukas Klapfer - Nordic Combined - Men's Gundersen Normal Hill / 10km - Bronze

Dominik Landertinger - Biathlon - Men's 20km Individual - Bronze

Peter Penz - Luge - Mixed Team - Relay - Bronze

Georg Fischler - Luge - Mixed Team - Relay - Bronze

David Gleirscher - Luge - Mixed Team - Relay - Bronze

Madeleine Egle - Luge - Mixed Team - Relay - Bronze

Katharina Gallhuber - Alpine Skiing - Women's Slalom - Bronze

Lukas Klapfer - Nordic Combined - Men's Team Large Hill / 4 x 5km - Bronze

Wilhelm Denifl - Nordic Combined - Men's Team Large Hill / 4 x 5km - Bronze

Bernhard Gruber - Nordic Combined - Men's Team Large Hill / 4 x 5km - Bronze

Mario Seidl - Nordic Combined - Men's Team Large Hill / 4 x 5km - Bronze

Michael Matt - Alpine Skiing - Men's Slalom - Bronze

Switzerland - 13

Dario Cologna - Cross-Country - Men's 15km Freestyle - Gold

Sarah Hoefflin - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Slopestyle - Gold

Michelle Gisin - Alpine Skiing - Women's Alpine Combined - Gold

Curling - Mixed Curling, Finals, Gold Medal Match, CAN v SUI - Silver

Wendy Holdener - Alpine Skiing - Women's Slalom - Silver

Mathilde Gremaud - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Slopestyle - Silver

Marc Bischofberger - Freestyle Skiing - Men's Ski Cross - Silver

Ramon Zenhäusern - Alpine Skiing - Men's Slalom - Silver

Beat Feuz - Alpine Skiing - Men's Super G - Silver

Beat Feuz - Alpine Skiing - Men's Downhill - Bronze

Wendy Holdener - Alpine Skiing - Women's Alpine Combined - Bronze

Fanny Smith - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Ski Cross - Bronze

South Korea - 12

Lim Hyo-Jun - Short-Track Speedskating - Men's 1500m - Gold

Yun Sungbin - Skeleton - Men's Individual - Gold

Choi Minjeong - Short-Track Speedskating - Women's 1500m - Gold

Kim Ye Jin - Short-Track Speedskating - Women's 3000m Relay - Gold

Shim Suk Hee - Short-Track Speedskating - Women's 3000m Relay - Gold

Choi Minjeong - Short-Track Speedskating - Women's 3000m Relay - Gold

Kim A-Lang - Short-Track Speedskating - Women's 3000m Relay - Gold

Lee Yu Bin - Short-Track Speedskating - Women's 3000m Relay - Gold

Lee Sang-Hwa - Speedskating - Women's 500m - Silver

Cha Min-Kyu - Speedskating - Men's 500m - Silver

Kim Min-Seok - Speedskating - Men's Team Pursuit 8 Laps - Silver

Lee Seung-Hoon - Speedskating - Men's Team Pursuit 8 Laps - Silver

Chung Jae-Won - Speedskating - Men's Team Pursuit 8 Laps - Silver

Hwang Dae Heon - Short-Track Speedskating - Men's 500m - Silver

Kim Min-Seok - Speedskating - Men's 1500m - Bronze

Seo Yi Ra - Short-Track Speedskating - Men's 1000m - Bronze

Lim Hyo-Jun - Short-Track Speedskating - Men's 500m - Bronze

Kim Tae-Yun - Speedskating - Men's 1000m - Bronze

Japan - 11

Yuzuru Hanyu - Figure Skating - Men's Singles - Gold

Nao Kodaira - Speedskating - Women's 500m - Gold

Miho Takagi - Speedskating - Women's Team Pursuit 6 Laps - Gold

Ayano Sato - Speedskating - Women's Team Pursuit 6 Laps - Gold

Ayaka Kikuchi - Speedskating - Women's Team Pursuit 6 Laps - Gold

Nana Takagi - Speedskating - Women's Team Pursuit 6 Laps - Gold

Ayumu Hirano - Snowboarding - Men's Halfpipe - Silver

Akito Watabe - Nordic Combined - Men's Gundersen Normal Hill / 10km - Silver

Nao Kodaira - Speedskating - Women's 1000m - Silver

Miho Takagi - Speedskating - Women's 1500m - Silver

Shoma Uno - Figure Skating - Men's Singles - Silver

Miho Takagi - Speedskating - Women's 1000m - Bronze

Daichi Hara - Freestyle Skiing - Men's Moguls - Bronze

Sara Takanashi - Ski Jumping - Women's Individual - Normal Hill - Bronze

Sweden - 11

Stina Nilsson - Cross-Country - Women's Sprint Classic Style - Gold

Hanna Öberg - Biathlon - Women's 15km Individual - Gold

Frida Hansdotter - Alpine Skiing - Women's Slalom - Gold

André Myhrer - Alpine Skiing - Men's Slalom - Gold

Sebastian Samuelsson - Biathlon - Men's 4 x 7.5km Relay - Gold

Jesper Nelin - Biathlon - Men's 4 x 7.5km Relay - Gold

Fredrik Lindström - Biathlon - Men's 4 x 7.5km Relay - Gold

Peppe Femling - Biathlon - Men's 4 x 7.5km Relay - Gold

Charlotte Kalla - Cross-Country - Women's 2 x 7.5km Skiathlon - Gold

Charlotte Kalla - Cross-Country - Women's 10km Freestyle - Silver

Charlotte Kalla - Cross-Country - Women's 4 x 5km Relay - Silver

Anna Haag - Cross-Country - Women's 4 x 5km Relay - Silver

Ebba Andersson - Cross-Country - Women's 4 x 5km Relay - Silver

Stina Nilsson - Cross-Country - Women's 4 x 5km Relay - Silver

Sebastian Samuelsson - Biathlon - Men's 12.5km Pursuit - Silver

Charlotte Kalla - Cross-Country - Women's Team Sprint Freestyle - Silver

Stina Nilsson - Cross-Country - Women's Team Sprint Freestyle - Silver

Mona Brorsson - Biathlon - Women's 4 x 6km Relay - Silver

Linn Persson - Biathlon - Women's 4 x 6km Relay - Silver

Anna Magnusson - Biathlon - Women's 4 x 6km Relay - Silver

Hanna Öberg - Biathlon - Women's 4 x 6km Relay - Silver

Italy - 10

Arianna Fontana - Short-Track Speedskating - Women's 500m - Gold

Michela Moioli - Snowboarding - Women's Snowboard Cross - Gold

Sofia Goggia - Alpine Skiing - Women's Downhill - Gold

Federico Pellegrino - Cross-Country - Men's Sprint Classic Style - Silver

Cecilia Maffei - Short-Track Speedskating - Women's 3000m Relay - Silver

Arianna Fontana - Short-Track Speedskating - Women's 3000m Relay - Silver

Lucia Peretti - Short-Track Speedskating - Women's 3000m Relay - Silver

Martina Valcepina - Short-Track Speedskating - Women's 3000m Relay - Silver

Dominik Windisch - Biathlon - Men's 10km Sprint - Bronze

Federica Brignone - Alpine Skiing - Women's Giant Slalom - Bronze

Nicola Tumolero - Speedskating - Men's 10000m - Bronze

Lisa Vittozzi - Biathlon - Mixed 2 x 6 + 2 x 7.5km Relay - Bronze

Dorothea Wierer - Biathlon - Mixed 2 x 6 + 2 x 7.5km Relay - Bronze

Lukas Hofer - Biathlon - Mixed 2 x 6 + 2 x 7.5km Relay - Bronze

Dominik Windisch - Biathlon - Mixed 2 x 6 + 2 x 7.5km Relay - Bronze

Arianna Fontana - Short-Track Speedskating - Women's 1000m - Bronze

China - 9

Wu Dajing - Short-Track Speedskating - Men's 500m - Gold

Liu Jiayu - Snowboarding - Women's Halfpipe - Silver

Sui Wenjing - Figure Skating - Mixed Pairs - Silver

Han Cong - Figure Skating - Mixed Pairs - Silver

Zhang Xin - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Aerials - Silver

Li Jinyu - Short-Track Speedskating - Women's 1500m - Silver

Jia Zongyang - Freestyle Skiing - Men's Aerials - Silver

Ren Ziwei - Short-Track Speedskating - Men's 5000m Relay - Silver

Xu Hongzhi - Short-Track Speedskating - Men's 5000m Relay - Silver

Chen Dequan - Short-Track Speedskating - Men's 5000m Relay - Silver

Han Tianyu - Short-Track Speedskating - Men's 5000m Relay - Silver

Wu Dajing - Short-Track Speedskating - Men's 5000m Relay - Silver

Kong Fanyu - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Aerials - Bronze

Gao Tingyu - Speedskating - Men's 500m - Bronze

Czech Republic - 6

Ester Ledecká - Alpine Skiing - Women's Super G - Gold

Michal Krcmár - Biathlon - Men's 10km Sprint - Silver

Martina Sáblíková - Speedskating - Women's 5000m - Silver

Veronika Vítková - Biathlon - Women's 7.5km Sprint - Bronze

Eva Samková - Snowboarding - Women's Snowboard Cross - Bronze

Karolína Erbanová - Speedskating - Women's 500m - Bronze

Great Britain - 4

Lizzy Yarnold - Skeleton - Women's Individual - Gold

Dominic Parsons - Skeleton - Men's Individual - Bronze

Laura Deas - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Slopestyle - Bronze

Isabel Atkin - Skeleton - Women's Individual - Bronze

Finland - 4

Krista Pärmäkoski - Cross-Country - Women's 2 x 7.5km Skiathlon - Bronze

Krista Pärmäkoski - Cross-Country - Women's 10km Freestyle - Bronze

Enni Rukajärvi - Snowboarding - Women's Slopestyle - Bronze

Ice Hockey - Women's Ice Hockey, Finals, Bronze medal match, FIN v OAR - Bronze

Australia - 3

Matt Graham - Freestyle Skiing - Men's Moguls - Silver

Jarryd Hughes - Snowboarding - Men's Snowboard Cross - Silver

Scott James - Snowboarding - Men's Halfpipe - Bronze

Slovakia - 3

Anastasia Kuzmina - Biathlon - Women's 12.5km Mass Start - Gold

Anastasia Kuzmina - Biathlon - Women's 10km Pursuit - Silver

Anastasia Kuzmina - Biathlon - Women's 15km Individual - Silver

Belarus - 3

Hanna Huskova - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Aerials - Gold

Nadezhda Skardino - Biathlon - Women's 4 x 6km Relay - Gold

Iryna Kryuko - Biathlon - Women's 4 x 6km Relay - Gold

Darya Domracheva - Biathlon - Women's 4 x 6km Relay - Gold

Dzinara Alimbekava - Biathlon - Women's 4 x 6km Relay - Gold

Darya Domracheva - Biathlon - Women's 12.5km Mass Start - Silver

Spain - 2

Regino Hernández - Snowboarding - Men's Snowboard Cross - Bronze

Javier Fernández - Figure Skating - Men's Singles - Bronze

Poland - 2

Kamil Stoch - Ski Jumping - Men's Individual - Large Hill - Gold

Kamil Stoch - Ski Jumping - Men's Team - Large Hill - Bronze

Stefan Hula - Ski Jumping - Men's Team - Large Hill - Bronze

Dawid Kubacki - Ski Jumping - Men's Team - Large Hill - Bronze

Maciej Kot - Ski Jumping - Men's Team - Large Hill - Bronze

New Zealand - 2

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott - Snowboarding - Women's Big Air - Bronze

Nico Porteous - Freestyle Skiing - Men's Halfpipe - Bronze

Kazakhstan - 1

Yulia Galysheva - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Moguls - Bronze

Slovenia - 1

Jakov Fak - Biathlon - Men's 20km Individual - Silver

Liechtenstein - 1

Tina Weirather - Alpine Skiing - Women's Super G - Bronze

Ukraine - 1

Oleksandr Abramenko - Freestyle Skiing - Men's Aerials - Gold

Latvia - 1

Oskars Melbardis - Bobsled - Men's 2-Man Competition - Bronze

Janis Strenga - Bobsled - Men's 2-Man Competition - Bronze

Hungary - 1

Shaolin Sandor Liu - Short-Track Speedskating - Men's 5000m Relay - Gold

Shaoang Liu - Short-Track Speedskating - Men's 5000m Relay - Gold

Csaba Burjan - Short-Track Speedskating - Men's 5000m Relay - Gold

Viktor Knoch - Short-Track Speedskating - Men's 5000m Relay - Gold