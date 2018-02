GANGNEUNG, South Korea -- Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands skated to a time of 1:07.95, capturing the gold in the men's 1,000m event at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games here on Friday.

Norway's Havard Lorentzen claimed the silver at 1:07.99, and Kim Tae-yun clocked a 1:08.22 to win the bronze.

It marked the third time for a South Korean athlete to win a medal in the men's 1,000m discipline. In 1992, Kim Yoon-man won silver, and Mo Tae-bum won the second silver in 2010.