Austrian Gasser wins women's snowboard Big Air, USA's Anderson second

By Xinhua  |  Feb. 22, 2018 at 12:52 AM
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Austrian snowboarder Anna Gasser won the women's Big Air gold medal Thursday in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games.

Gasser collected a best score of 185.00 points from her second and third runs, 89.00 and 96.00 points respectively.

"I'm feeling amazing," Gasser said following her victory.

"It's been such a good day, everyone was doing so well. I was like, 'I really have to step up my game', and I'm so thankful I landed the trick I had in mind and that it was enough to win the gold today," she said.

Gasser became the second Austrian athlete to win a gold medal in snowboard, after Julia Dujmovits won in the women's parallel slalom in 2014.

Jamie Anderson of the United States, slopestyle gold medalist in Pyeongchang, was placed second with 177.25 points. She was the first woman to win two snowboard medals at a single Winter Games.

"My second medal feels awesome. I was just so happy to come here and do what I wanted to do," said Anderson.

Zoi Sadowski Synnott pocketed the bronze in 157.50.

