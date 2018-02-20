Home / Sports News

France wins biathlon mixed relay, Fourcade wins record fifth gold

By Xinhua  |  Feb. 20, 2018 at 11:48 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

France claimed the gold medal of biathlon 2x6km women + 2x7.5km men mixed relay of Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games here on Tuesday.

France, teamed up by Marie Dorin Habert, Anais Bescond, Simon Desthieux and Martin Fourcade, posted the leading time of 1 hour, 8 minutes and 34.3 seconds with a total of four shooting penalties.

This was France's fifth gold medal at Pyeongchang 2018, breaking its record of four set in 1968, 2002 and 2014.

Following Tuesday's victory, Fourcade, the flagbearer of the French delegation, became the first athlete to win three gold medals at Pyeongchang 2018, also breaking the French record of most gold medals at the Summer or Winter Games.

Norway finished the race in second position, 20.9 seconds behind France. The bronze medal belonged to Italy.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Dallas Cowboys to put franchise tag on DE DeMarcus Lawrence Dallas Cowboys to put franchise tag on DE DeMarcus Lawrence
Canada's Virtue, Moir claim ice dancing gold, USA's Shibutanis earn bronze Canada's Virtue, Moir claim ice dancing gold, USA's Shibutanis earn bronze
2018 NFL Draft: Best in quarterback class 2018 NFL Draft: Best in quarterback class
Wardrobe malfunction, world record mark Olympic ice dance Wardrobe malfunction, world record mark Olympic ice dance
U.S. snowboarder Kelly Clark discusses retirement, Chloe Kim's future U.S. snowboarder Kelly Clark discusses retirement, Chloe Kim's future
Loading...