Canada's Virtue, Moir claim ice dancing gold, USA's Shibutanis earn bronze

By TASS  |  Feb. 20, 2018 at 12:55 AM
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Canadian duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won gold in ice dance figure skating at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Tuesday, scoring a record of 206.07 points.

The French pair of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron earned the score of 205.28, setting the world record for a free dance with 123.35 points, and took silver.

American siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani took a bronze medal with a combined score of 192.59.

The Russian pair of Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev finished fifth with 186.92 points.

The medal was Canada's 19th of the Games (eight gold, five silver and six bronze).

