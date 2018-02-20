Canada's Virtue, Moir claim ice dancing gold, USA's Shibutanis earn bronze

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Canadian duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won gold in ice dance figure skating at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Tuesday, scoring a record of 206.07 points.
The French pair of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron earned the score of 205.28, setting the world record for a free dance with 123.35 points, and took silver.
American siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani took a bronze medal with a combined score of 192.59.
The Russian pair of Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev finished fifth with 186.92 points.
.@maiashibutani and @alexshibutani called this free dance the third part of a trilogy.— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2018
It did not disappoint. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/fmMl0C4Amf pic.twitter.com/Hkfw64JvFy
The medal was Canada's 19th of the Games (eight gold, five silver and six bronze).