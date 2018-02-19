Canada, Germany share two-man bobsled gold medal

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Olympic two-man bobsled final ended in a dramatic way on Monday as Canada and Germany clocked the same time to share the gold.

The German pair of Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis clocked in at 3 minutes and 16.86 seconds, before Canada's Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz kicked off their final heat.

As the screen showed Kripps and Kopacz finished with the same winning time, Friedrich and Margis walked to the finish line and hugged their Canadian counterparts.

Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga of Latvia were 0.05 seconds behind for the bronze medals.