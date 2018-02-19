Cameranesi scores two, leads U.S. women's hockey to gold medal game

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Team USA's women's hockey team beat Finland 5-0 Monday to advance to the gold medal game in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Dani Cameranesi led the Americans with two goals in the lopsided victory.

"You train four years for this one game," Monique Lamoureux-Morando told NBC after the win. "This is what we worked for, the chance to win a gold medal."

Defender Gigi Marvin put the United States on the board Monday. She beat Finland keeper Noora Raty just 2:25 into the first period. Forward Meghan Duggan corralled a loose puck behind the Finland net, before hitting Marvin right in front of the net. Marvin drilled a one-timer to Raty's right.

Cameranesi got into the action with 1:22 remaining in the opening period. She finished topshelf over Raty after stealing the puck from Finland as their defense was starting an attack in transition. She skated to the left before drilling a shot into the upper left corner of the Finland net.

Joceleyne Lamoureux-Davidson made the score 3-0 at 13:21 in the second period. The forward from Grand Forks, N.D. hit a one-timer past Raty during a power play. Hilary Knight found the net for a fourth time 34 seconds after Lamoureux-Davidson's goal when she redirected a Sidney Morin shot for a goal.

Cameranesi's second goal was also via wrist shot. She sniped the Americans' fifth score early in the third period.

Team USA battles Canada at 11:10 p.m. EST on Wednesday in the gold medal match. The Olympic Athletes from Russia face Finland in the bronze medal match.