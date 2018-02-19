American figure skater Karen Chen ready to compete in Pyeongchang

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- American figure skater Karen Chen on Sunday said the competition is tough but she's ready to hit top gear at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Chen, one of the promising figure skaters from the United States, will compete Wednesday in her first Winter Olympics in the women's singles.

"The field is very strong but I took a lot of great training and is now able to focus on my skating," she said.

In order to shape up for the Olympics, she started cooperation with figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi of the United States, gold medalist at Albertville 1992.

Asked about her mentor, Chen said she was excited. "I remember the first time I met Kristi and I was a nervous wreck. I just wanted her to sign my boot and it was a struggle just to work out the courage to do that."

"I am just thankful to say that our relationship has prospered and progressed. I was able to talk to her before the nationals. We just talked and she shared her experiences and all the fun time she had at the Olympics to really hype me up. I am forever grateful to Kristi," the 19-year-old added.

The women's singles will start with short program on Wednesday and the champion will be decided after Friday's free skating