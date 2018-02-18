Home / Sports News

Ukrainian skier Abramenko wins men's aerials final at Winter Games

By Alex Butler  |  Feb. 18, 2018 at 9:30 AM
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Ukrainian Oleksandr Abramenkoat won the gold medal Sunday at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in the freestyle skiing men's aerials at Phoenix Snow Park.

Jia Zongyang claimed China's fifth silver medal. He nailed his last jump with a back full-full-double full that had a degree of difficulty of 4.525, producing a score of 128.05 points to take his first Olympic medal.

Abramenko took the gold with 128.51 points. Ilia Burov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, got the bronze with 122.17.

