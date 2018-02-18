Russian curling bronze medalist failed doping test at Olympic Games

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Alexander Krushelnitsky, a Russian athlete who won the mixed doubles bronze medal at the Pyeongchang Winter Games, has tested positive for the banned substance of meldonium.

Olympic Athletes from Russia spokesman Konstantin Vybornov confirmed the positive case and added that they are waiting for the results of the B sample.

The spokesman declined to reveal the identity of the athlete but it was believed to be Krushelnitsky, who won the mixed doubles curling bronze medal with his wife.

"Today the headquarters of our delegation received an official notice from the IOC regarding a possible violation of anti-doping rules," Vybornov told Russian media. "We are not naming the athlete or the discipline until the B-sample results, which are expected within approximately 24 hours."

An IOC spokesperson said in a statement: "We take note of the statement by a spokesperson of the Olympic Athletes from Russia [OAR] delegation."

"On the one hand it is extremely disappointing when prohibited substances might have been used, but on the other hand it shows the effectiveness of the anti-doping system at the Games which protects the rights of all the clean athletes."

A total of 168 athletes have been allowed to compete in Pyeongchang as neutral Olympic Athletes from Russia.