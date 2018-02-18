Norway's Braaten wins freestyle skiing men's slopestyle in Pyeongchang

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Oystein Braaten of Norway claimed the gold medal of freestyle skiing men's slopestyle Sunday at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games.

Braaten set his leading position with 95.00 points in the first run, an intact score throughout the competition. He became the third Norwegian skier to win gold in freestyle skiing, also the second man to win a medal in freestyle skiing for Norway.

American skier Nick Goepper finished strong in his final run, taking the second position with 93.60 points. He became the first skier to win multiple Olympic medals in the slopestyle as he took bronze at Sochi 2014.

The bronze medal went to Canada's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand in 92.40.