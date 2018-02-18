Hirscher doubles up with giant slalom gold at Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Austrian Alpine skier Marcel Hirscher won his second gold medal at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games Sunday following his victory in men's giant slalom.

Hirscher, also tasting gold in the combined event on Tuesday, maintained his top place after the first run and posted a best time of 2 minutes and 18.04 seconds en route to the victory.

He became the 10th male Alpine skier to win multiple gold medals at a single Winter Olympic Games, and the first since 2006.

Also winning the giant slalom world title in 2017, Hirscher became the third reigning world champion in a row to claim the Olympic gold medal in this event after Carlo Janka of Switzerland in 2010 and Ted Ligety of United States in 2014.

Following Hirscher's victory, Austrian skiers have won a record five gold medals in giant slalom, surpassing Switzerland.

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen, who trails Hirscher on second position on World Cup leaderboards, made a strong comeback from the 10th place in the first run, finishing 1.27 seconds behind Hirscher. It was Kristoffersen's second Olympic medal.

Frenchman Alexis Pinturault was placed third, another 0.04 seconds behind.