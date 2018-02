Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Martin Fourcade of France won the men's 15 kilometer mass start competition Sunday at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Fourcade won his second gold medal in Pyeongchang, edging out Simon Schempp of Germany in a dramatic photo finish, with both clocking in at 35 minutes and 47.3 seconds. Fourcade was declared the winner of the hairsplitting duel at the end zone.

Emil Hegle Svendsen of Norway was third at 35 minutes and 58.5 seconds.