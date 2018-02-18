Daytona 500: Peyton Manning serves as honorary pace car driver

Former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was the honorary pace car driver at the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Manning, 41, led the 40-car field around the famous 3.5-mile tri-oval track before the start of NASCAR's biggest race of the year.

The Daytona 500 was televised by Fox, one of the networks reported to be interested in hiring Manning as an NFL analyst. The New York Post reported last week that Fox and ESPN are eying Manning as their top choice for available primetime analyst positions. Fox executives attended the Daytona 500.

Manning retired from the NFL after the 2015 season as the league's all-time passing leader with 71,940 yards and 539 touchdown passes. He won two championship rings, one with the Colts in Super Bowl XLI and another with the Broncos during his final season in Super Bowl 50. He also won five MVPs.