Number of people infected by norovirus at Winter Olympics increased to 275

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The number of people infected by norovirus among staff and volunteers at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang has reached 275 people, the Los Angeles Times newspaper reported.

Earlier it was reported that two Swiss freestylers were among the infected.

More than 1,200 employees of an organization, which is in charge of law enforcement at the Olympics, were suspended from their work because of the outbreak of the virus. They were quarantined and replaced by 900 soldiers, who will be in charge of law enforcement, until the staff can return to their work.

The Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang will end on February 25.