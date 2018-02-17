Britain's Lizzy Yarnold wins women's skeleton event at Winter Games

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Lizzy Yarnold of Britain won the women's skeleton event Saturday at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

She finished with a time of 3 minutes, 27.28 seconds, clinching her second-consecutive gold medal since the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

Germany's Jacqueline Loelling won silver with 3 minutes, 27.73 seconds, followed by Laura Deas of Britain taking home bronze with 3 minutes, 27.9 seconds.

At the Pyeongchang Games, the skeleton competition had four heats on two consecutive days, with two heats per day. The four times are added together and the slider with the fastest total time gets gold.