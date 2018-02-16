Home / Sports News

Russian snowboarder Nikolay Olyunin undergoes surgery

By TASS  |  Feb. 16, 2018 at 8:03 PM
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian snowboarder Nikolay Olyunin successfully underwent surgery on Friday, the athlete's wife said on Instagram.

On Thursday, Olyunin fell during the snowboard cross semifinal at the Winter Olympic Games and suffered an injury.

According to Maria, Olyunin's wife, he was diagnosed with a torn meniscus and a fracture.

"One of his bones pressed hard on another so they filled the newly emerged space with a hard bone," the snowboarder's wife wrote.

"A lot of work has been done," Maria added. "Thanks to our guys and doctors from the Olympic Committee, who did everything possible to connect us with the best experts. Thanks everyone for support."

Olyunin won silver in the snowboard cross event at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games and gold at the 2015 Universiade.

