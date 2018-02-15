South Korea's Yun Sung-bin maintains lead in men's skeleton

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- South Korea's Yun Sung-bin is closing in on a gold medal in the men's skeleton competition at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The 23-year-old South Korean maintained his lead with a combined time of 2 minutes, 30.53 seconds after finishing his third heat Friday at Olympic Sliding Centre in Pyeongchang, some 180 kilometers east of Seoul.

He is currently 1.02 seconds faster than two-time Olympic silver medalist Martins Dukurs of Latvia. British slider Dom Parsons moved up from fourth to third at 2:31.59.

Another South Korean slider, Kim Ji-soo, stayed in sixth place at 2:32.17.

At the Winter Games, skeleton sliders have two days of races, with two runs per day. The four times are added together and the slider with the fastest total time gets the gold medal. The fourth heat is scheduled to start at 11:15 a.m.

Yun started the day as the top-ranked slider with a time of 1:40.35, setting track and start records at Olympic Sliding Centre. He is looking to become the first Asian to win a medal in an Olympic skeleton competition.