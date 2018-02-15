Norway claims Olympic gold in 20km individual biathlon

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Norwegian biathlete Johannes Thingnes Boe won the gold medal in the men's 20-kilometer individual competition Thursday at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

His winning time of 48:03.8 was followed by Jakov Fak of Slovenia, who clocked 48:09.3. Austrian Dominik Landertinger was third at 48:18.0 among 86 biathletes at Alpensia Biathlon Centre in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, some 180km east of Seoul.

Hanna Oeberg of Sweden took surprising gold earlier Thursday, among 87 competitors in the women's 15km individual competition. Oeberg's 41:07.2 was followed by Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia at 41:31.9. Laura Dahlmeier of Germany, who already won two gold medals at the Pyeongchang Olympics, was third at 41:48.4.