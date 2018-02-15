Home / Sports News

Norway claims Olympic gold in 20km individual biathlon

By Yonhap News Agency  |  Feb. 15, 2018 at 10:51 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Norwegian biathlete Johannes Thingnes Boe won the gold medal in the men's 20-kilometer individual competition Thursday at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

His winning time of 48:03.8 was followed by Jakov Fak of Slovenia, who clocked 48:09.3. Austrian Dominik Landertinger was third at 48:18.0 among 86 biathletes at Alpensia Biathlon Centre in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, some 180km east of Seoul.

Hanna Oeberg of Sweden took surprising gold earlier Thursday, among 87 competitors in the women's 15km individual competition. Oeberg's 41:07.2 was followed by Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia at 41:31.9. Laura Dahlmeier of Germany, who already won two gold medals at the Pyeongchang Olympics, was third at 41:48.4.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Golfer Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash, pulls out of tournament Golfer Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash, pulls out of tournament
Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin wins first gold medal in giant slalom Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin wins first gold medal in giant slalom
Daniel Kilgore: Niners ink C to three-year extension Daniel Kilgore: Niners ink C to three-year extension
Canada, U.S. prepare for Olympic women's ice hockey quarterfinals Canada, U.S. prepare for Olympic women's ice hockey quarterfinals
Norway's Svindal wins Alpine skiing men's downhill at Pyeongchang Olympics Norway's Svindal wins Alpine skiing men's downhill at Pyeongchang Olympics
Loading...