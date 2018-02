Pyeongchang medal count: Norway leads Netherlands, Canada, Germany

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Norway has claimed an Olympic-leading nine medals after three days of competition in the 2018 Winter Games.

But the Netherlands, Canada and Germany are closing in, as each country has seven medals for second place in the overall medal count. The United States has the third-most medals, with four total.

Skier Laura Dahlmeier won two of those medals for the Germans. She is the only athlete that has claimed a gold medal more than once at these Winter Games.

Women's ski jumping wrapped up Monday's slate in Pyeongchang.

Here's where the medal count stands:

Norway - 9

Marin Lundby - Ski Jumping - Women's Individual - Normal Hill - Gold

Simen Hegstad Krüger - Cross-Country - Men's 2 x 15km Skiathlon - Gold

Johann André Forfang - Ski Jumping - Men's Individual - Normal Hill - Silver

Marit Bjørgen - Cross-Country - Women's 2 x 7.5km Skiathlon - Silver

Marte Olsbu - Biathlon - Women's 7.5km Sprint - Silver

Martin Johnsrud Sundby - Cross-Country - Men's 2 x 15km Skiathlon - Silver

Robert Johansson - Ski Jumping - Men's Individual - Normal Hill - Bronze

Hans Christer Holund - Cross-Country - Men's 2 x 15km Skiathlon - Bronze

Sverre Lunde Pederson - Speedskating - Men's 5000m - Bronze

Netherlands - 7

Carlijn Achtereekte - Speedskating - Women's 3000m - Gold

Sven Kramer - Speedskating - Men's 5000m - Gold

Ireen Wüst - Speedskating - Women's 1500m - Gold

Ireen Wüst - Speedskating - Women's 3000m - Silver

Sjinkie Knegt - Short-Track Speedskating - Men's 1500m - Silver

Antoinette De Jong - Speedskating - Women's 3000m - Bronze

Marrit Leenstra - Speedskating - Women's 1500m - Bronze

Canada - 7

Meagan Duhamel, Kaetlyn Osmund, Patrick Chan, Scott Moir, Tessa Virtue, Gabrielle Daleman, Eric Radford - Figure Skating - Mixed Team - Gold

Mikael Kingsbury - Freestyle Skiing - Men's Moguls - Gold

Max Parrot - Snowboarding - Men's Slopestyle - Silver

Ted-Jan Bloemen - Speedskating - Men's 5000m - Silver

Justine Dufour-Lapointe - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Moguls - Silver

Laurie Blouin - Snowboarding - Women's Slopestyle - Silver

Mark McMorris - Snowboarding - Men's Slopestyle - Bronze

Germany - 7

Laura Dahlmeier - Biathlon - Women's 7.5km Sprint - Gold

Laura Dahlmeier - Biathlon - Women's 10km Pursuit - Gold

Andreas Wellinger - Ski Jumping - Men's Individual - Gold

Arnd Peiffer - Biathlon - Men's 10km Sprint - Gold

Katharina Althaus - Ski Jumping - Women's Individual - Normal Hill - Silver

Johannes Ludwig - Luge - Men's Single - Bronze

Benedikt Doll - Biathlon - Men's 12.5km Pursuit - Bronze

USA - 4

Red Gerard - Snowboarding - Men's Slopestyle - Gold

Jamie Anderson - Snowboarding - Women's Slopestyle - Gold

Chris Mazdzer - Luge - Men's Single - Silver

Chris Knierim, Alex Shibutani, Adam Rippon, Mirai Nagasu, Nathan Chen, Bradie Tennell, Maia Shibutani, Alexa Scimeca Knierim - Figure Skating - Mixed Team - Bronze

France - 3

Perrine Laffont - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Moguls - Gold

Martin Fourcade - Biathlon - Men's 12.5km Pursuit - Gold

Anais Bescond - Biathlon - Women's 10km Pursuit - Bronze

Japan - 3

Miho Takagi - Speedskating - Women's 1500m - Silver

Daichi Hara - Freestyle Skiing - Men's Moguls - Bronze

Sara Takanashi - Ski Jumping - Women's Individual - Normal Hill - Bronze

Sweden - 2

Charlotte Kalla - Cross-Country - Women's 2 x 7.5km Skiathlon - Gold

Sebastian Samuelsson - Biathlon - Men's 12.5km Pursuit - Silver

Olympic Athletes from Russia - 2

Alina Zagitova, Ekaterina Bobrova, Mikhail Kolyada, Vladimir Morozov, Evgeniya Medvedeva, Natalya Zabiyako, Aleksandr Enbert, Evgeniya Tarasova, Dmitriy Soloviev - Figure Skating - Mixed Team - Silver

Semion Elistratov - Short-Track Speedskating - Men's 1500m - Bronze

Czech Republic - 2

Michal Krcmár - Biathlon - Men's 10km Sprint - Silver

Veronika Vítková - Biathlon - Women's 7.5km Sprint - Bronze

Finland - 2

Krista Pärmäkoski - Cross-Country - Women's 2 x 7.5km Skiathlon - Bronze

Enni Rukajärvi - Snowboarding - Women's Slopestyle - Bronze

Austria - 1

David Gleirscher - Luge - Men's Single - Gold

Slovakia - 1

Anastasia Kuzmina - Biathlon - Women's 10km Pursuit - Silver

Kazakhstan - 1

Yulia Galysheva - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Moguls - Bronze

Italy - 1

Dominik Windisch - Biathlon - Men's 10km Sprint - Bronze

Australia - 1

Matt Graham - Freestyle Skiing - Men's Moguls - Silver

South Korea - 1

Hyo-Jun Lim - Short-Track Speedskating - Men's 1500m - Gold