Team USA defeats Finland in women's hockey

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. women's hockey team defeated Finland 3-1 in their first round of play Sunday at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Seconds before the end of the first period, Venla Hovi scored the first goal, giving Finland the early advantage. Finnish goalie Noora Raty held the United States scoreless through the first.

Team USA rebounded in the second period with goals from Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Kendall Coyne. Dani Cameranesi secured the United States' victory with an empty-netter in the third period.

U.S. goalie Maddy Rooney was a brick wall in the second and third periods, stopping every shot she faced. The United States outshot Finland 42 to 24.

On Tuesday, Team USA is scheduled to face the Olympic Athletes from Russia, while Finland faces Canada.