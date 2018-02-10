NBC apologizes for comments during PyeongChang opener

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- U.S. television network NBC Sports has apologized for broadcasting insensitive remarks relating to South Korea during the PyeongChang Winter Games' opening, according to Olympic officials Sunday.

The broadcaster came under fire after Joshua Cooper Ramo, an Asian commentator for NBC, said during the march by Japanese Olympic athletes at the opening ceremony Friday that Japan played an "important" role in South Korea's recent achievements as a nation.

Korea was under Japan's colonial rule from 1910 to 1945. Ramo's comments spawned a torrent of enraged reaction on the internet and social media demanding an apology from NBC.

"We received an official letter from NBC, saying that it apologizes for making the inappropriate comments," said The PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Games. The committee said it lodged an complaint immediately after becoming aware of the remarks.

USA Today also reported that NBC apologized through a statement read live on its cable and satellite channel NBCSN on Saturday (local time). "We understand the Korean people were insulted by these comments and we apologize," NBCSN was quoted as saying.