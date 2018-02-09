Olympian Ariana Kukors details claims of coach's sexual abuse

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors wrote nearly 4,000 words on her website Friday, detailing claims of sexual abuse from former coach Sean Hutchison.

Kukors, 28, called Hutchison a "horrible monster" in the post. She recalled meeting her longtime coach when she was 13 years old and claimed she had a sexual relationship with him before she turned 18. Kukors claims that relationship included her sending Hutchison nude photos of herself.

The 46-year-old Hutchison released a statement through his lawyer on Thursday, denying Kukors' claims.

Kukors said the sexual abuse began at age 16, while Hutchison was a coach at KING Aquatic Club in Federal Way, Wash. She said the coach began "grooming" her at age 13. Kukors' attorneys said Thursday that the abuse ended when she was 24 years old.

"Sean made sure we craved his attention and always had a strong hold over his female swimmers; we would do anything for him and he knew it," Kukors wrote on her website. "Before long, we were waking up early to pick up coffee and a scone for him before morning practice. He made everyone feel special. He'd ask about our lives, how we were feeling, what we were up to that night. He'd stay on the pool deck and talk to us after practice." "I got a cellphone when I was 15 and we began texting. He made me feel special; the chosen one in some ways, both in and out of the water. And I was swimming better than ever." "Sean made his move in the Mt. Rainier Pool parking lot, a hole in the wall complex just outside of Seattle. I was standing by his car talking after practice wearing baggy gray sweatpants with TROJANS, my high school mascot, written down the side in green. I was 15."

Hutchison said that the two had a "committed relationship" after the 2012 Olympics.

"At no time did I ever abuse Ariana Kukors or do anything with her that was not consensual," Hutchison said in the statement obtained by SwimSwam, a swimming news site. "I absolutely deny having any sexual or romantic relationship with her before she was old enough to legally make those decisions for herself. Prior to that time, I did nothing to 'groom' her."

On Tuesday, investigators with a Homeland Security Department task force searched Hutchison's downtown Seattle apartment, according to Seattle PI. The team told Seattle PI that it recovered electronics that may contain evidence that the coach sexually exploited swimmers, including Kukors. Hutchison has not, however, been criminally charged.

USA Swimming told the New York Times that it conducted its own investigation in 2010 after learning of rumors of a relationship between Kukors and Hutchison, but closed the case after both parties "unequivocally denied the existence of a romantic or sexual relationship."

The Seattle Times reported that the Homeland Security investigation began after a Jan. 30 complaint from Kukors.

"There were definitely times where there would be meetings [between Kukors and Hutchison] to go over racing strategy and things like that and they probably should have been in a more public place and they weren't,'' former Olympic medalist Megan Jendrick, 34 told the Seattle Times. "We probably should have known at the time that something was going on but I never thought anything of it ... but looking back on it now and her meeting a coach in a hotel room, it makes you wonder now what was going on.''

Kukors placed fifth in the 200-meter individual medley at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Jendrick was a double-gold medalist at the 2000 Sydney Games and won a silver medal in 2008 at Beijing.

"I've realized that stories like my own are too important to go unwritten," Kukors said in a statement Wednesday, according to the Seattle Times. "Not for the sake of you knowing my story, but for the little girls and boys whose lives and future hangs in the grasp of a horribly powerful and manipulative person. That they may not have to go through the same pain, trauma, horror, and abuse. That their parents, mentors, and guardians are better able to spot the signs of grooming and realize it's tragic consequences before it's too late."