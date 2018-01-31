McGregor, Mayweather continue feud, Money teases UFC fight

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Their fight might be long over, but Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather continue to trade insults.

On Tuesday the duo was back at it. Mayweather ignited the latest version of the social media reality show on Monday, writing "#MCM Mayweather Crushes McGregor," on his Twitter account.

The post showed a scene from Mayweather's Aug. 26 victory against McGregor.

On Tuesday, Mayweather posted a video of himself sporting shorts and walking inside an octagon, teasing his future in mixed martial arts and a possible UFC clash against McGregor.

"Hahahaha very good. Keep up the good work my son. Yours sincerely, Senior," McGregor responded on Twitter.

McGregor went back to Twitter an hour later to post a photo with his son, Conor, Jr. "[Expletive] the Mayweathers," he wrote on the post.

McGregor Jr. was born May 5.

"The Notorious" wasn't finished posting on social media about his latest exploits. He posted a video of his acceptance speech Tuesday for winning a UFC Fighter of the Year award. On Wednesday he was back to cruising around in a yacht and sipping a drink.

"Stay hydrated," he wrote.

It appears Mayweather is putting the onus on the Irishman to make a future UFC bout happen.