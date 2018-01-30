German hockey player nearly gets hit by Zamboni during interview

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- German hockey player Stefan Loibl was nearly flattened by a Zamboni during a recent interview.

The DEL's Straubing Tigers star tallied an assist in a 4-2 loss Tuesday to the Cologne Sharks at Lanxess Arena in Cologne Germany. He was doing an interview on the ice with Telekom when the frozen floor vehicle came zooming over. The 21-year-old managed to dodge the Zamboni, moving forward, but crewmembers were hit by the vehicle.

"Stefan Loibl is currently unstoppable!!! First, he is too quick for the Sharks, then he evades the ice machine skillfully," the Sharks tweeted after the game. "Fortunately, neither the TelekomSport guys nor Stefan has anything happened. All games, all goals."

Straubing sits in last place in the league standings, with 16 wins and 32 losses.