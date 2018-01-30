Boxer Amir Khan throws water on Phil Lo Greco at heated meeting

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Boxers Amir Khan and Phil Lo Greco got a little heated Tuesday, with Khan throwing a cup full of water on his opponent.

The incident occurred at a news conference at a Hilton Hotel in Liverpool, England, previewing their April 21 bout.

Khan (31-4) is the former light-welterweight world champion. Lo Greco has a 28-3 record.

"One, I'm at the peak of my career," Khan said. "I feel better than when I was 28. A lot has happened in my life, but I feel like its time to put all of that behind me and focus on what I need to do."

Lo Greco immediately attacked Khan's personal life.

"You went on a losing streak. Family, wife...you go out and tweet to the heavyweight champion of the world that he can have your leftovers?"

Khan then got up and threw his glass of water at his foe, drenching his face. Lo Greco stood up and attempted to get at Khan, but was held back.

"If it goes the distance, it goes the distance. If it goes 12 rounds, I'm going to give this guy a beating in 12 rounds," Khan said.

"He got what he asked for," Khan tweeted Tuesday. "What a joker. Can't wait for the fight on 21st April, Liverpool we coming."

Lo Greco tweeted a video of himself putting whipped cream on strawberries and eating them.

"#HowYouLikeMeNow," he put on the caption for the video, as the song played in the background.

Khan hasn't fought since losing to Canelo Alvarez in 2016 in Las Vegas.