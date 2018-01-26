USA Gymnastics board asked to resign over sex abuse of team members

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Olympic Committee is calling for the 21-member U.S. Gymnastics board to resign over the sex abuse of team members or face decertification.

Scott Blackmun, CEO of the Olympic committee, sent a letter to the gymnastics board outlining steps the governing body must take it they hope to stay certified.

"In the case of USA gymnastics, the USOC Board and our new working group believes that necessary action includes implementing governance reform," Blackburn said in the letter. "We believe that reform must start with an entirely new board."

The CEO called for all current members of the USAG board to resign, USA Today first reported, with a new board to replace replacement interim directors within the next 12 months. The USAG will also have to cooperate with an independent investigation of who knew, who should have known and who did not report abuse allegations by Larry Nassar.

The board must also "substantively discuss" at its meetings how the organization is implementing 70 recommendations provided by former federal prosecutor Deborah Daniels, whose review of USA Gymnastics found that a "complete cultural change" was needed.

This comes after former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University physician Larry Nassar was sent to prison for 175 years on Wednesday after sexually abusing more than 150 girls and young women -- including Olympic champions Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas and Jordyn Wieber.

Biles and Raisman both cited USA Gymnastics culpability for the abuse regarding Nassar.

In the letter, Blackmun addressed the "shocking and tragic" news of Nassar's decades-long sexual abuse, noting the gymnastics board "must take further action to ensure that it cannot happen again."

"We do not base these requirements on any knowledge that any individual USAG staff or board members had a role in fostering or obscuring Nassar's actions," Blackmun wrote. "Our position comes from a clear sense that USAG culture needs fundamental rebuilding."

USA Gymnastics said they would fully comply with the conditions of the letter.

"USA Gymnastics completely embraces the requirements outlined in the email," USA Gymnastics said in a statement posted on its website. "We understand that the requirements imposed by the letter will help us enhance our ability to build a culture of empowerment throughout the organization, with an increased focus on athlete safety and well-being."