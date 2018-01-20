Penn State's Apke nabs MVP in Collegiate Bowl

The National team scored all of its points in the second half and shut out the American team 23-0 on Saturday in the seventh NFL Players Association Collegiate Bowl at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Stanford fullback Daniel Marx and Howard running back Anthony Philyaw ran for touchdowns and LSU defensive tackle Frank Herron capped the scoring late in the fourth quarter with a fumble return for a touchdown.

The National team has won all seven Collegiate Bowls, a game for players on the bubble in regard to the 2018 NFL Draft. The previous six games were played at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.

Herron's scoop and 22-yard score on a fumble by Texas A&M-Commerce quarterback Luis Perez with 2:50 left sealed the outcome.

Moments earlier, Penn State linebacker Troy Apke intercepted a pass by Michigan quarterback John O'Korn and returned it 56 yards to the American 11-yard line.

Apke was named the game's MVP.

The Nationals' scoring came on a 1-yard run by Marx followed by a 22-yard field goal from Washington State kicker Erik Powell and then a 12-yard run in the fourth quarter by Philyaw.

The National team's defense held the Americans to 215 total yards.

American kicker Jordan Dascalo of Eastern Washington missed three field goal attempts.

Former All-Pro cornerback Darrell Green coached the National team. Former Rams coach Mike Martz led the Americans.

Twelve players who competed in the Collegiate Bowl last year wound up getting drafted.