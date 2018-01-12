Home / Sports News

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte marries Kayla Rae Reid

By Alex Butler  |  Jan. 12, 2018 at 11:42 PM
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte is officially married.

Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid tied the knot on Tuesday in Gainesville, Fla., according to multiple reports. The couple got engaged in October of 2016. Lochte and Reid welcomed a baby boy named Caiden Zane Lochte in June.

TMZ was first to report the marriage. E! News and People Magazine confirmed the move. TMZ obtained the marriage license from the union.

Lochte, 33, married Reid in a courthouse, with his father Steven in attendance, according to US Weekly. The magazine also reported that the couple began dating in 2016 after being setup by mutual friends.

"Memories forever!!!" Lochte wrote in an Instagram caption on Oct. 9, 2016. That photo also featured Reid's diamond ring.

Lochte, a 12-time Olympic medalist, was cleared of criminal charges in July stemming from his 2016 arrest in Rio de Janeiro. He was suspended from swimming for 10 months after the arrest.

Reid was the Playboy Playmate of the Month for July 2015. She was born in Virginia.

Lochte was set to return from his suspension in July at the Los Angeles Invitational, before he decided not to compete. He trained at the University of Southern California. Lochte made his official return to the pool in August at the U.S. Open in East Meadow, N.Y. He set a meet record in the finals of the men's 200-meter individual medley.

Lochte plans to compete in the 2020 Olympic season.

