Kansas City Chiefs: Eric Berry out for season

Kansas City Chiefs star strong safety Eric Berry will miss the remainder of the season after rupturing his left Achilles' tendon in Thursday's season-opening victory over the New England Patriots.

Berry suffered the injury while covering New England tight end Rob Gronkowski in the fourth quarter. He began hobbling as the play concluded, was treated on the field and eventually carted off to the locker room.

The Chiefs feared a major injury and an MRI exam conducted Friday confirmed the seriousness.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid said the loss of Berry is a huge blow.

"He'll be out," Reid told reporters Friday. "You know you're not going to replace Eric Berry with another Eric Berry. ... Eric Berrys only come around every once in a while. He's a heck of a player."

The five-time Pro Bowler signed a six-year, $78 million contract in the offseason -- the richest contract after signed by a safety.

The 28-year-old Berry has dealt with obstacles before since entering the NFL in 2010.

Berry missed the 2011 campaign after tearing the ACL in his left knee and missed most of the 2014 season after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Berry, who is a highly popular figure in Kansas City, underwent treatment for the lymphoma and returned for the start of the 2015 season.

Berry had four interceptions -- returning two for touchdowns -- along with 77 tackles last season. He has returned five of his 14 career interceptions for touchdowns.

Berry also has 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 87 NFL games (85 starts).

Reid indicated that Daniel Sorensen and Eric Murray are in line to fill in at Berry's spot.