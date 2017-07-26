NASCAR: Ryan Blaney joins Team Penske, establishing triple play in 2018

Rising star Ryan Blaney will race for Team Penske in the Monster Energy NASCAR Series in 2018.

Blaney is completing his third season with Wood Brothers Racing, a strategic partner of the Penske team, and will drive the No. 12 Ford Fusion.

As part of the adjustment, Paul Menard replaces Blaney in the Wood Brothers stable.

"For some time now, we have wanted to bring Ryan in to run a third car for us, but things just needed to make sense from a timing and business perspective," team owner Roger Penske said Wednesday. "We have been working on making this a reality, and 2018 is the right opportunity to make this move and return our organization to a three-car team. Having a company like Menards, and a businessman like John Menard, be a part of this transition is also fantastic for our organization. The benefits of having three full-time teams under our roof, along with the continued technical partnership with the Wood Bothers, will help us remain competitive in the ever-changing NASCAR landscape."

In 2014, Blaney made two starts with Team Penske and has driven part-time for six seasons in the Xfinity Series. His five wins have all come as part of Penske Racing.

"This is a huge opportunity for me and my career," Blaney said.

Menard, 36, was a member of Richard Childress Racing behind the wheel of the No. 27 Chevrolet.

"To get the chance to drive the iconic No. 21 for the Wood Brothers is the coolest thing I've ever got a chance to do," Menard said.