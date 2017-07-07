Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano among six added to AL All-Star team

Robinson Cano's brief period as an All-Star snub came to an end on Friday.

The Seattle Mariners' second baseman was one of six players added to the American League squad for Tuesday's game in Miami. Cano replaces Starlin Castro of the New York Yankees, who pulled out with a hamstring injury.

Cano's addition represents the eighth time he has been selected to the All-Star team. He is batting .279 with 17 homers and 60 RBIs this season.

Also added to the AL squad on Friday were Detroit Tigers outfielder Justin Upton, Tampa Bay right-handed starter Chris Archer and three right-handed relievers -- Houston's Chris Devenski, Minnesota's Brandon Kintzler and Toronto's Roberto Osuna.

Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed starter Alex Wood was named to replace teammate Clayton Kershaw on the National League team. Kershaw is starting Sunday's game and is ineligible to participate on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Wood is 10-0 with a 1.67 ERA.

Texas Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish, Detroit Tigers right-hander Michael Fulmer and Cleveland Indians right-hander Corey Kluber were removed from the AL team due to their scheduled Sunday starts. Also replaced were Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (thumb) and Houston Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel (neck).

Also, Cleveland Indians bench coach Brad Mills will manage the AL team after Indians manager Terry Francona underwent a heart procedure on Thursday.