Minnesota Twins place Joe Mauer on disabled list

By The Sports Xchange   |   July 7, 2017 at 9:34 PM
| License Photo

The Minnesota Twins placed standout first baseman Joe Mauer on the 10-day disabled list, the team announced Friday.

Mauer has missed the past two games and was diagnosed with a lumbar strain in his lower back. The move was made retroactive to Wednesday.

With the All-Star break upcoming, the club is hopeful Mauer will be ready to return when play resumes.

"The bad with the good is it's one of those things where the timing of Joe coming down with a lower lumbar strain is that we can take advantage of the break and use the disabled list to get him ready and strong and recharged for the second half," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "Is there any real logic to forcing him tomorrow or Sunday? It just didn't make a lot of sense.

"We were playing a little bit shorthanded as it was. He's doing better today than yesterday, and hopefully he continues to do better than he was, and we can get him ready for Houston with a good workout on Friday and he'll be eligible for the second game."

The six-time All-Star is batting .286 with five homers and 34 RBIs this season.

First baseman Kennys Vargas was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to fill the roster opening. Vargas is batting .231 with seven homers in 44 games for the Twins this season.

