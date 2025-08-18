Trending
Science News
Aug. 18, 2025 / 1:03 PM

SpaceX launches Starlink satellites in 100th Falcon 9 launch of 2025

By Ian Stark
Share with X
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket goes supersonic as it launches 28 Starlink satellites at 8:29 AM from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on Thursday August 14,2025. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket goes supersonic as it launches 28 Starlink satellites at 8:29 AM from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on Thursday August 14,2025. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The SpaceX spacecraft company successfully launched two dozen satellites into low-Earth orbit Monday on its latest Falcon 9 mission of the year.

The SpaceX rocket took off from Space Launch Complex 4 East, or SLC-4E, at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 12:27 p.m. EDT.

The Falcon 9's payload consisted of 24 Starlink V2 Mini satellites, which provide high-speed internet.

It was the ninth flight for the first stage booster used in the mission, which has previously supported four different Starlink placement missions, in addition to other low-Earth orbit tasks.

After the rocket stages separated, its first stage returned to Earth and landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, positioned in the Pacific Ocean, marking the 145th booster landing on the droneship and the 489th booster landing overall.

The second stage will be eliminated in a deorbit burn over the Pacific Ocean, east of New Zealand.

Monday's mission is the 72nd SpaceX launch of Starlink satellites thus far this year, bringing the total number of Starlink satellites orbited in 2025 to 1,786.

Read More

Latest Headlines

NASA seeks student entries for Human Exploration Rover Challenge
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA seeks student entries for Human Exploration Rover Challenge
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- NASA is accepting contest entries from student teams to design, build and test rovers on the moon and Mars.
Scientists sequence avian flu genome found in Antarctica
Science News // 2 days ago
Scientists sequence avian flu genome found in Antarctica
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A team of Chilean scientists has sequenced the first complete genomes of the H5N1 avian influenza virus found in birds in Antarctica.
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida, California
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida, California
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a new batch of Starlink satellites from California and Florida to continue the growth of its broadband internet service.
ULA Vulcan rocket achieves liftoff in national security launch
Science News // 5 days ago
ULA Vulcan rocket achieves liftoff in national security launch
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur lifted off for the third time ever in an experimental launch to put navigation satellite in orbit
Europe Ariane 6 rocket launches a weather satellite
Science News // 5 days ago
Europe Ariane 6 rocket launches a weather satellite
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Europe's Ariane 6 rocket sent a weather and climate satellite to orbit on Tuesday night.
NASA to unveil last piece of hardware for the Artemis II Orion mission
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA to unveil last piece of hardware for the Artemis II Orion mission
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- NASA is ready to show off its final part for the final piece of space flight hardware for the Space Launch System rocket for the Orion Artemis II mission.
Chilean project aims to be at forefront of theoretical astrophysics
Science News // 6 days ago
Chilean project aims to be at forefront of theoretical astrophysics
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Chile's the CiELO project is opening new frontiers in the study of how galaxies form and evolve, positioning the country as a leader in computational astrophysics in Latin America.
NASA launches second phase of moon recycling competition
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA launches second phase of moon recycling competition
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- NASA is launching the second phase of its moon recycling competition to clean up trash in space, including plastics, foams and metals left behind by astronauts.
ULA Vulcan rocket to launch first national security mission
Science News // 6 days ago
ULA Vulcan rocket to launch first national security mission
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket is gearing up to carry a classified national security payload into space Tuesday night for the United States Space Force.
SpaceX launches Amazon Kuiper satellites in 100th 2025 mission
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches Amazon Kuiper satellites in 100th 2025 mission
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Monday launched two dozen Kuiper Internet satellites into orbit Monday on its 100th mission of 2025.

Trending Stories

NASA seeks student entries for Human Exploration Rover Challenge
NASA seeks student entries for Human Exploration Rover Challenge
Scientists sequence avian flu genome found in Antarctica
Scientists sequence avian flu genome found in Antarctica
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida, California
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida, California
NASA to unveil last piece of hardware for the Artemis II Orion mission
NASA to unveil last piece of hardware for the Artemis II Orion mission
ULA Vulcan rocket to launch first national security mission
ULA Vulcan rocket to launch first national security mission

Follow Us