Trending
Science News
Aug. 15, 2025 / 2:14 PM

Scientists sequence avian flu genome found in Antarctica

By Osvaldo Silva
Share with X
Penguins line the shore in South Georgia, Antarctica. A team of Chilean scientists has sequenced the first complete genomes of the H5N1 avian influenza virus found in birds in Antarctica. File Photo by L.A. Kelly Whybrow/Royal Nacy/EPA
Penguins line the shore in South Georgia, Antarctica. A team of Chilean scientists has sequenced the first complete genomes of the H5N1 avian influenza virus found in birds in Antarctica. File Photo by L.A. Kelly Whybrow/Royal Nacy/EPA

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A team of Chilean scientists has sequenced the first complete genomes of the H5N1 avian influenza virus found in birds in Antarctica.

The work, led by the University of Chile and the Chilean Antarctic Institute, was published in Emerging Infectious Diseases, a journal of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, marking a milestone in pathogen research on the frozen continent.

The study, which included sequencing the virus in birds such as Antarctic skuas and terns, provides crucial information for understanding the evolution of H5N1 and its potential spread to other species.

Sequencing a virus's genome is like reading its complete genetic code. In this case, genomic analysis of avian flu found in Antarctica showed the virus is part of the variant that has affected South America.

Related

"Sequencing and genetically characterizing this virus in Antarctic birds allows us to understand its behavior in an extreme, pristine and particularly vulnerable ecosystem," said Víctor Neira, a professor at the University of Chile's Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and a member of the research team.

Specifically, the phylogenetic analysis showed a high genetic similarity to viruses detected in gulls and fur seals on South Georgia Island, confirming the existence of a viral migration route from South America to Antarctica.

The finding underscores the need for constant global epidemiological surveillance and highlights the virus's risk of mutation, experts said. By infecting new species in a different environment, the virus could become more dangerous and pose a threat to human and animal health worldwide.

According to the research team, its greatest contribution to Antarctic science is providing essential data on biodiversity and emerging risks in the region.

In late 2023, H5N1 reached Antarctica for the first time, breaking the isolation that had kept the continent free of the virus.

The first cases were recorded in skuas on South Georgia Island, and during 2024 and 2025, the virus spread to the Antarctic Peninsula and the Weddell Sea, affecting birds such as penguins, cormorants and gulls, as well as marine mammals including fur seals and elephant seals.

Recent scientific expeditions detected nearly 200 infected animals from 13 species in more than 20 locations, confirming the outbreak has taken hold in the region and poses a serious threat to its fragile biodiversity.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida, California
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida, California
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a new batch of Starlink satellites from California and Florida to continue the growth of its broadband internet service.
ULA Vulcan rocket achieves liftoff in national security launch
Science News // 2 days ago
ULA Vulcan rocket achieves liftoff in national security launch
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur lifted off for the third time ever in an experimental launch to put navigation satellite in orbit
Europe Ariane 6 rocket launches a weather satellite
Science News // 2 days ago
Europe Ariane 6 rocket launches a weather satellite
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Europe's Ariane 6 rocket sent a weather and climate satellite to orbit on Tuesday night.
NASA to unveil last piece of hardware for the Artemis II Orion mission
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA to unveil last piece of hardware for the Artemis II Orion mission
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- NASA is ready to show off its final part for the final piece of space flight hardware for the Space Launch System rocket for the Orion Artemis II mission.
Chilean project aims to be at forefront of theoretical astrophysics
Science News // 3 days ago
Chilean project aims to be at forefront of theoretical astrophysics
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Chile's the CiELO project is opening new frontiers in the study of how galaxies form and evolve, positioning the country as a leader in computational astrophysics in Latin America.
NASA launches second phase of moon recycling competition
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA launches second phase of moon recycling competition
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- NASA is launching the second phase of its moon recycling competition to clean up trash in space, including plastics, foams and metals left behind by astronauts.
ULA Vulcan rocket to launch first national security mission
Science News // 3 days ago
ULA Vulcan rocket to launch first national security mission
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket is gearing up to carry a classified national security payload into space Tuesday night for the United States Space Force.
SpaceX launches Amazon Kuiper satellites in 100th 2025 mission
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches Amazon Kuiper satellites in 100th 2025 mission
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Monday launched two dozen Kuiper Internet satellites into orbit Monday on its 100th mission of 2025.
Crew-10 splashes down in Pacific after return from ISS
Science News // 6 days ago
Crew-10 splashes down in Pacific after return from ISS
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The four members of Crew-10 made a successful water landing off the coast of California Saturday morning, with splashdown taking place as scheduled at 11:33 a.m. EDT.
Astronaut Jim Lovell, commander of Apollo 13, dies at 97
Science News // 6 days ago
Astronaut Jim Lovell, commander of Apollo 13, dies at 97
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Astronaut Jim Lovell, commander of the Apollo 13 mission to the moon, died in Illinois, his family announced. Lovell, 97, flew on three other NASA missions.

Trending Stories

SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida, California
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida, California
NASA to unveil last piece of hardware for the Artemis II Orion mission
NASA to unveil last piece of hardware for the Artemis II Orion mission
Europe Ariane 6 rocket launches a weather satellite
Europe Ariane 6 rocket launches a weather satellite
ULA Vulcan rocket achieves liftoff in national security launch
ULA Vulcan rocket achieves liftoff in national security launch
NASA launches second phase of moon recycling competition
NASA launches second phase of moon recycling competition

Follow Us