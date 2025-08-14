Trending
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida, California

By Andrew Sookdeo
SpaceX launched a new batch of Starlink satellites from California and Florida to continue the growth of its broadband internet service. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched new batches of Starlink satellites from California and Florida to continue the growth of its broadband Internet service.

The California launch lifted off at 1:05 a.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday, it carried 24 more Starlink Satellites.

It took roughly an hour for the upper stage to deploy its satellites after it left Earth.

The launch was SpaceX's 98th Falcon 9 mission in 2025 and now there are 8,100 active satellites out of the nearly 9,400 launched in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Florida launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station took off at 8:29 a.m. EDT on Thursday with a batch of 28 V2 mini satellites, this was also the 69th orbital launch from Florida this year.

The launch had a 90% chance of favorable weather.

