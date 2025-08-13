Trending
Science News
Aug. 13, 2025 / 8:42 AM

Europe Ariane 6 rocket launches a weather satellite

By Andrew Sookdeo
Europe’s Ariane 6, the successor to the Ariane 5 seen here, launched a weather and climate satellite to orbit on Tuesday night. NASA File Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI
Europe’s Ariane 6, the successor to the Ariane 5 seen here, launched a weather and climate satellite to orbit on Tuesday night. NASA File Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Europe's Ariane 6 rocket sent a weather and climate satellite to orbit on Tuesday night.

The Ariane 6 took off at 8:37 p.m. EDT from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, in its third-ever launch, carrying the Metop-SGA1.

"The mission as a whole not only ensures the continued delivery of global observations from polar orbit for weather forecasting and climate analysis for more than 20 years, but also offers enhanced accuracy and resolution compared to the original MetOp mission -- along with new measurement capabilities to expand its scientific reach," The European Space Agency posted on its website.

The Metop-SGA1 will use six onboard instruments to gather an assortment of weather and climate data, across 7.5 years.

It will eventually be joined by five other satellites to form the Metop Second Generation constellation.

"The satellite will take global observation of weather and climate from a polar orbit to a new level, providing high-resolution observations of temperature, precipitation, clouds, winds, sea ice, aerosols, pollution, soil moisture, volcanic dust and a multitude of other parameters," according to Arianespace representatives.

The liftoff was the 355th for Arianespace and the company's EUMETSAT 21st meteorological satellite to be sent to space.

ULA Vulcan rocket achieves liftoff in national security launch
Science News // 12 hours ago
ULA Vulcan rocket achieves liftoff in national security launch
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur lifted off for the third time ever in an experimental launch to put navigation satellite in orbit
NASA to unveil last piece of hardware for the Artemis II Orion mission
Science News // 16 hours ago
NASA to unveil last piece of hardware for the Artemis II Orion mission
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- NASA is ready to show off its final part for the final piece of space flight hardware for the Space Launch System rocket for the Orion Artemis II mission.
Chilean project aims to be at forefront of theoretical astrophysics
Science News // 23 hours ago
Chilean project aims to be at forefront of theoretical astrophysics
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Chile's the CiELO project is opening new frontiers in the study of how galaxies form and evolve, positioning the country as a leader in computational astrophysics in Latin America.
NASA launches second phase of moon recycling competition
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA launches second phase of moon recycling competition
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- NASA is launching the second phase of its moon recycling competition to clean up trash in space, including plastics, foams and metals left behind by astronauts.
ULA Vulcan rocket to launch first national security mission
Science News // 1 day ago
ULA Vulcan rocket to launch first national security mission
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket is gearing up to carry a classified national security payload into space Tuesday night for the United States Space Force.
SpaceX launches Amazon Kuiper satellites in 100th 2025 mission
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches Amazon Kuiper satellites in 100th 2025 mission
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Monday launched two dozen Kuiper Internet satellites into orbit Monday on its 100th mission of 2025.
Crew-10 splashes down in Pacific after return from ISS
Science News // 3 days ago
Crew-10 splashes down in Pacific after return from ISS
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The four members of Crew-10 made a successful water landing off the coast of California Saturday morning, with splashdown taking place as scheduled at 11:33 a.m. EDT.
Astronaut Jim Lovell, commander of Apollo 13, dies at 97
Science News // 4 days ago
Astronaut Jim Lovell, commander of Apollo 13, dies at 97
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Astronaut Jim Lovell, commander of the Apollo 13 mission to the moon, died in Illinois, his family announced. Lovell, 97, flew on three other NASA missions.
Crew-10 undocks from International Space Station
Science News // 4 days ago
Crew-10 undocks from International Space Station
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Members of the Crew-10 were preparing on Friday to depart from the International Space Station aboard the Dragon 9 spacecraft. Splashdown is set for Saturday.
James Webb Space Telescope discovers evidence of a new planet
Science News // 5 days ago
James Webb Space Telescope discovers evidence of a new planet
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has discovered evidence of a giant planet orbiting a star in the solar system closest to Earth, the administration announced Thursday.

